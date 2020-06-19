The Wound Center at Memorial Hospital begins seeing patients on Thursday, offering the community a comprehensive, quality approach to wound healing.
The new, state-of-the-art center treats patients with non-healing wounds that require an advanced level of expertise. Wounds typically treated at the center include those that are chronic and often difficult to heal, such as diabetic, venous and pressure ulcers. The patient remains in the care of the referring physician. The physician will receive ongoing progress reports with updated photos and will remain an active member of the patient’s wound care management team. Upon healing, the patient is discharged back to the physician.
Dr. William Short will be overseeing the program.
Short is a family medicine physician at Heartland Health Care Clinic. He has been a family medicine physician in Abilene since 2000, and has been the medical director of Home Health and Hospice of Dickinson County for the past seven years.
Short and Kristen Frieze, RN, clinical coordinator for Restorix Health, will work to heal the patients’ wounds and ensure the best opportunity to heal.
Frieze is a registered nurse who has been in the healthcare field since 2006. She started her career in healthcare as a certified nurse assistant and continued her schooling to become an LPN and then an RN.
She realized early on in her career that she had a passion for wound care and the prevention — as well as treatment — of wounds.
She said she has continued to seek out education and advancement opportunities in order to expand her knowledge and career.
Frieze is deeply committed to providing quality, compassionate care and with such, has sat on many clinical practice committees, as well as acted as chairperson, to promote excellence in nursing by improving workflow, communication between providers and patient satisfaction to name a few.
Most recently, Kristen worked in an infectious disease outpatient clinic. Prior to that, she worked as a registered nurse at a large acute care hospital in Wichita, Kansas, working in several different roles in both wound care and the Hospitalist/Stroke unit.
She has spent most of her time as a wound care nurse in both the outpatient and inpatient setting, acquiring many skills. Kristen is currently a member of the Mid-America Wound Healing Society and a philanthropic sorority called Epsilon Sigma Alpha with which she has been involved since she was a young girl. Kristen is excited for this new adventure and to share her passion for wound care with the Abilene community.
The Wound Center is conveniently located on the second floor of Memorial Hospital, in the specialty clinic office.
For further information, please call (785) 571.1070. The team will be happy to answer any questions or schedule a tour of the cen
