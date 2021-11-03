CLIFTON-CLYDE – The Clifton-Clyde Eagles used five touchdown performance from running back Colby Garrison to end Solomon’s football season 66-20 Thursday night in Clifton-Clyde.
The Eagles totaled 400 yards of offense with 337 of that coming on the ground. Garrison ran for 146 yards and five scores on 14 rushing attempts to power his team to the victory. He ran for scores of 12 yards, 16 yards and eight yards in the first half as Clifton-Clyde led 22-12 at the break.
Solomon running back Dylan Hynes opened the scoring giving the Gorillas an early lead with a five-yard run. Hynes score came at the 6:03 mark but Garrison would tie the game four minutes later with a 12-yard jaunt for a score. Hynes racked up 51 yards on 23 carries to lead the Gorillas in rushing. Jarret Baxa added 11 yards to the total while quarterback Spencer Coup finished 10 of 19 for 180 yards and two touchdowns,
Coup had scoring tosses to Dawson Duryea and Scott Robinson in the game, and he was picked off twice by the Eagle defense. Robinson scored on a five-yarder in the second quarter, and he found Duryea for 67 yards to open the second half. At that point the Eagles led by two at 22-20.
Over the next eight minutes, the Eagles had rushing touchdowns from Garrison for 43 yards, a one-yard dive by Trent Long and a 29 yarder by Payton Fahey to go up 46-20 with under two-minutes to play in the third period. Eagle quarterback Jeff Skocny tossed a 30-yard catch and run to Maison Slater to end the quarter.
Skocny rushed for a 24-yard score to open the fourth period and Garrison finished off the evening with a 10-yard run to end the game.
Dylan Hynes led the Gorillas on defense with 12 tackles as two went for losses. Coup had six stops with Robinson having five and Hayden Zerbe finishing with three. Baxa had a tackle for loss and finished the game with two tackles.
Clifton-Clyde will now host Canton-Galva (8-1) in the Regional Finals this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.