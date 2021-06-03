SOLOMON – Abilene Machine will auction off 125 of its antique “muscle tractors” collection on Friday, June 4.
Mecum Auctions’ agriculture branch, Gone Farmin’ will host the no-reserve auction beginning at 10 a.m. at Abilene Machine, located at 427 Old Highway 40.
After more than 40 years in the tractor parts business, Abilene Machine founder and president Randy Roelofsen has accumulated quite an assemblage of what are known as “muscle tractors,” but it all started with an M5 Moline.
“An M5 was the first tractor that we salvaged,” Randy said, speaking about himself and his business partner Loren Engel. The duo started Abilene Machine in 1980. “Loren and I had collected a lot of two-cylinder John Deere tractors. When Loren retired, he took all those with him and I decided I was going to start collecting New Generation tractors. So we started collecting 10 and 20 series and then we started collecting what was unusual or low production numbers. I started watching for them a long time ago, before they were collectable.”
Having grown up on a farm in South Dakota in the 1950s and 1960s, Randy has a special connection to the tractors in his collection.
“It’s hard to let any of them go. There is some really nice stuff there,” he said. “It’s hard for me to say which one is my favorite. I’ve got a lot of favorites!”
Similar to the muscle car craze of the 1960s and 1970s — and during that same era — tractor manufacturers realized the direction of farming was changing. Farmers were working larger and larger plots of ground in order to maximize their profitability. Since the time frame mother nature allowed them to cultivate, plant and harvest were the same as they always had been, farmers needed equipment capable of covering more ground than ever before at a faster pace. They needed more power.
Manufacturers responded by adding larger engines to their existing platform architectures, giving their customers a competitive edge through increased pulling capability and speed.
In that tradition of marketing muscle, designers added features like dual exhaust pipes, chrome accents, bright paint schemes with special badging and big, powerful engines to create new models for a specific demographic.
“One tractor that I would compare to a muscle car would be that 1456 with the big back tires and the big fenders,” he said. “It’s just a cool looking tractor.”
Tractors like these are the primary focus of The Abilene Machine collection, which includes an array of muscle tractor models from John Deere, Massey Ferguson, Case, International Harvester, Oliver and Allis Chalmers.
Many of these machines are rare due to their overall production numbers and when narrowed down by build configuration, some of are incredibly hard to find anywhere else in the world.
“We have one in the sale that’s a 4020 LP Power Shift out there (in the storage shed) that has the ‘T’ serial number, so it was one of the very first 1964s built,” he said. “There was only one of those built in 1964, and only one going in the sale. If there is one that isn’t going to be replaceable, that’s it.”
