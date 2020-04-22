Students attending Abilene Public Schools are doing a great job participating in the Continual Learning Program, a plan created by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) to help Kansas’ schools conduct online learning for the remainder of the school year.
The move to online learning was necessary after all Kansas schools were closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abilene Assistant Superintendent Chris Cooper said Friday that 94 to 96 percent of Abilene students are participating in online learning each week.
“Many (students) are very engaged,” Cooper said. “We’re measuring to see if they have access and are trying to progress on school work. That number in the mid-90s is almost unheard of. We want kids to participate and continue to learn at this time.”
In comparison, many districts are under 50 percent, he said.
Cooper said the Kansas State Board of Education is planning to send out a survey regarding continuous learning. Among the questions, the survey will address what districts have learned by providing continuous learning, what changes have been made since it started, percentage of students engaged in continuous learning, average number of meals given out and other questions.
Internet connectivity
One of the biggest issues for Abilene USD 435 has been making sure every student has internet connectivity.
“We feel we’re about to get that knocked out for our students so everyone can participate in they choose too,” Cooper said.
A local broadband and media company has been working with the district to provide special packages to families needing internet during this time for online learning.
However, there are some locations they cannot serve. For families living in those areas, the district has been handing out internet hot spots.
“Mike Liby has been making home visits this week. We equipped him with a mask to protect him and any issues with COVID-19,” said Abilene Superintendent Greg Brown. “He provided some hot spots for folks who live in the country.”
The school district purchased the devices. Staff will pick them up after the school year ends.
Brown and Cooper made their comments during the weekly Superintendent’s Chat streamed live Friday on YouTube.
Graduation, special events
Back in March when Kansas Governor Laura Kelly first closed Kansas schools for the remainder of the year, Brown said he hoped that graduation, eighth grade promotion and some other important events could be rescheduled for this summer.
He noted that some districts, including Solomon, are rescheduling graduation.
“It is our hope to do something very special for our seniors and prom as well.” Brown said. “We have no idea when we’re going to continue to some normalization. We’re going to have to see two solid weeks where COVID-19 issues in Kansas are reduced.”
As of now, COVID-19 numbers still are increasing.
Other
• Cooper said the state board of education approved USD 435’s waiver so the district will not have to complete the required number of classroom hours. Kansas school districts are required by law to be in school 1,116 instructional hours per year. The Continual Learning Program allows schools to apply for a waiver to have fewer than the required hours.
• The state is working on transition strategies for seniors to help them prepare for the next level, whether that is moving to a career or college. The state also is looking at some virtual parent camps, giving parents an opportunity to share experiences, frustrations and concerns and help them “continue to help kids,” Cooper said.
