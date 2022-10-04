Central Kansas Mental Health Center (CKMHC) has been awarded a four-year, $4 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). CKMHC will receive $1 million/year over four years to continue the implementation of the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) model of care.

Funding will support the expansion of required CCBHC best practices and introduce new programs. This includes expanding co-responders, establishing a mobile crisis team, providing community education and outreach, and continuing to attract and grow professional staff. These programs will increase access to care, facilitate crisis intervention, and improve care coordination for patients.

 

