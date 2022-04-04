APAC Shears, Inc. will be doing pavement surface preservation work on several Abilene streets. The sections of streets being surfaced are: W. 1st Street & N. Washington to VanBuren and 100-200 block of N. Washington
Weather permitting, the work is scheduled to start Wednesday, April 6 through Friday, April 8.
We are asking that residents refrain from parking on these streets on the above listed days.
Please contact the Public Works Department at 785-263-3510, if you have any questions or concerns.
