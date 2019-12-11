By Tim Horan
Flooding in northeast Abilene will soon be fixed with the city picking up the tab.
In a 4-1 vote, the Abilene City Commission approved funding to construct a detention lagoon to capture stormwater runoff from an approximate 29-acre area to prevent the flooding of residences on Faith Avenue at its regular meeting Monday. The city will also maintain the lagoon.
The funds would come from the Storm Drainage Fund which has a balance of approximately $600,000.
The project involves removing the current drainage pond on the east end of Eagle Drive and constructing a 3.25-acre detention pond with associated open swales and storm drainage piping. The detention pond would be sized to detain stormwater from a 100-year flood.
The pond would be built just west of the rear lot line of properties on Faith Avenue between 21st Street and Eagle Drive on land donated by Highland Homes.
Commissioner Dee Marshall was the dissenting vote, saying drainage issues in southeast Abilene should be a priority.
“There is flooding all over the city that affects more citizens than just this,” she said. “Downtown gets six inches of water and you can’t get through the streets. That affects a lot more citizens.”
She said the city needs to study all of the drainage issues.
Voting
Commissioner Trevor Witt said the city would be looking at southeast drainage next year.
“I like the simplicity of this at the risk of maybe being perceived as somewhat less equitable,” he said in voting in favor of the lagoon. “I would rather have money going toward moving dirt and actually making the project happen than administrative costs around it and the time it would take to make it as fair as possible. I think the benefit of this, with the regional benefit of this size of project, outweighs that risk of potentially seeing it inequitable. “
Ostermann said the commission must handle drainage issues on a case-by-case basis.
“The public will come and say you need to ‘do mine, do mine.’ No, we have to look at each one and make a decision,” she said.
Mayor Tim Shafer said fixing the flooding will also help with future economic development in the area.
Benefit district
Audience member Duane Schrag suggested residents and businesses in the area share the costs.
“I’m coming here to ask that you consider a solution that is equitable. By equitable I mean that the areas that are responsible for the flooding or excess runoff, runoff that wouldn’t occur if they weren’t there, those people pay a portion of their role in that,” he said.
He said there would be some runoff without the developments of businesses and housing which the city would be responsible for.
“That seems to be a fair use of the monthly stormwater fee,” he said.
He said the city shouldn’t pay for all of the cost of the detention pond.
“The city at large doesn’t have a role nor nets a real benefit from it,” he said.
“Southeast has always been a priority until the last two or three years,” Marshall said.
“I don’t know that. It has been a priority since I’ve been on the commission,” said Mayor Tim Shafer.
“Do your homework and read everything,” Marshall said.
“It has not been nearly as discussed as the northeast and we actually have a plan up here. He haven’t approved a study on the southeast,” Shafer said.
Commissioner Chris Ostermann said several benefit district plans have been suggested.
“No one can come to a conclusion. It’s frustrating. From what I understand, the homeowners in that area, some of them want to participate and some don’t. How do you resolve that?” she said.
Increase costs
Abilene consultant Dennis Kissinger said a stormwater benefit district is complicated.
He said some of the engineering lines go halfway over a house which could require more engineering studies. He said the district would probably include those living on Charles Road.
“Folks that have lived there a long, long time and even thought their water goes in that direction, they don’t see themselves as creating the problem,” he said.
He said when a benefit district was discussed last time, there was no support.
“Zero support. Everyone loves a project until they figure out who has to pay,” he said.
If that owner had to pay for a special assessment on the detention pond, he would want compensation for the land. That might involve the eminent domain process. He said that could also increase the cost of the project.
“There are legal ways of doing it,” he said. “I think storm drainage special assessment districts, requiring approval of bond counsel because you have to issue bonds on them, are a whole lot more complex than any other special assessments district.”
RV park
The commission approved on a 5-0 vote to add a travel trailer park to its zoning regulations and a conditional use permit for the 24/7 Travel Store, 2200 N. Buckeye Avenue to have one.
The ordinance defines a “travel trailer park” as a campground for travel trailers, motor homes, camping trailers, recreational vehicles, camping tents and accessory service buildings and facilities for campgrounds.
The “accessory travel trailer park” is a type of travel trailer park consisting of a dedicated parking area not exceeding three acres for travel trailers, motor homes, camping trailers and recreational vehicles, and their respective occupants and drivers, which parking area is operated as an accessory or secondary use to a primary allowed use dedicated to serving the traveling public 24 hours per day, 7 days per week on the same zoning lot.
Under the Conditional Use Permit, the 24/7 Travel Store RV park will be limited to 22 parking places, limit the number of consecutive days of stay to seven and not to exceed 21 nights in a 12-month period and a lighted pedestrian path must be available to the travel service facility which must be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Another condition is to have a stormwater drainage study that includes a detention basin approved by the city engineer.
