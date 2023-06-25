An Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration is planned with activities scheduled throughout the day at Eisenhower Park. Competitions, tournaments, and games are planned for an assortment of interests. New this year are cornhole and a pickleball tournaments.
Also new this year is the location from where the fireworks will be fired. The improved fireworks display, set to music, will be shot off outside of the Wild Bill Hickok rodeo arena. Spectators can watch the show from the west grandstand bleachers and the horse barn area extending to Eighth Street.
Registration for all tournaments starts at 7 a.m. at the large shelter house near the basketball courts and closes 15 minutes prior to the start of the event.
8 a.m. Register for pedal power tractor pull for children ages 4 to 12 at the show barn
8 a.m. Start 3-on-3 basketball tournament, $20 per team
8 a.m. Start mud volleyball tournament, $30 per team
9 a.m. Register for baby beauty, $5 per child at bandshell
9 a.m. Start pedal power tractor pull at the show barn
9 a.m. Start 4-on-4 sand volleyball tournament, $20 per team
9 a.m. Start cornhole tournament, $10 per team
Start pickleball tournament, $10 per team
10 a.m. Start baby beauty
10 a.m. Start waterproof and glitter tattoos with Color Me Crazy Face Painting
11 a.m. Frog and turtle races
11:30 a.m. Hot Wheel races
Noon Start pool activities, pre-registration is not required
12:30 p.m. Barbecue contest
1 to 5 p.m. Free swim at Abilene Municipal Pool
8 p.m. Start City Band performance at bandshell
Discharge of fireworks, are permitted from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., July 1-3 and from 8 a.m. to midnight July 4. Residents may possess fireworks June 27 through July 4; however, the retail sale of fireworks is only allowed from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 30 through July 4. Persons or organizations selling fireworks must have a valid permit issued by the City of Abilene.
Fireworks may only be discharged in residential areas on private property, not within public rights-of-way including streets. Fireworks may not be discharged on business, commercial, industrial property or on public property.
