The City of Abilene would like to remind residents that, in order to keep neighborhoods safe, clean and free of rodents, it is unlawful to let grass and weeds grow taller than 12 inches (Ordinance 2827). Please be sure to include any grass behind your fence that is considered in the right-of-way in your lawn maintenance. Additionally, property owners are responsible for tree limbs hanging over streets or sidewalks. Limbs should be at least eight (8) feet above the sidewalk and 14 feet above the street (Section 6-702). Violation of these rules can result in a fine or fees.
The Abilene Recycling Center, located at 1210 NW Eighth Street, will accept tree limbs 3 inches in diameter or less free of charge on the first and third Saturday of the month and grass clippings are always accepted. The Abilene Recycling Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Finally, the City would like to remind residents that it is unlawful to have inoperable vehicles sitting in driveways or yards. Inoperable vehicles are defined as; “a condition of being junked, wrecked, wholly or partially dismantled, discarded, abandoned or unable to perform the function or purpose for which it was originally constructed” (Section 4-502a). Vehicles must be in a garage or indoor storage solution. Derby vehicles are permitted during the derby season, which runs from June 1 – Sept. 15 and must be registered with the city. Violations may impose a fine of up to $500 plus the cost to tow and impound the vehicle(s).
The City of Abilene encourages residences to help keep Abilene beautiful by keeping their property clean and to enjoy the coming fall season.
For more information, please contact Jane Foltz, interim city manager at (785) 263-2550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.