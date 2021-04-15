The Abilene Fire Department/Public Works Department will begin the process of flushing city fire hydrant lines and exercising hydrant valves Monday.
Residents living in areas where hydrant flushing is taking place may experience a drop in their homes water pressure or see rust-colored water coming from their pipes, according to information provided by the city.
The water is safe for drinking or bathing; however, residents should wait a few hours before doing laundry. It will take a little time after hydrant flushing is completed.
The City of Abilene is divided into six sections for this process.
Although specific areas of town are assigned certain days, Interim Fire Chief Kale Strunk advises that residents should not be surprised if hydrants are flushed on different days. The schedule will also be affected by inclement weather or other City Emergencies.
Monday, April 19 — Crews will begin with sections 1 and 2
Monday, April 26 — Crews will begin with section 3
Monday, May 3 — Crews will begin with section 4
Monday, May 10 — Crews will begin with section 5
Monday, May 17 — Crews will begin with section 6.
If there are any questions or concerns, contact Interim Fire Chief Kale Strunk at 785-263-1121 or Public Works at 785-263-3510.
