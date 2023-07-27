City staff presented their proposed general fund, airport fund, and debt service fund for 2024 during the Abilene City Commission study session July 10. Overall, the staff proposed a 48.239 mill levy.
The budget overall does not include any projects or construction for 2024, Marsh said, while still maintaining the city’s operations.
Marsh said the budget was built with the expectation that the street maintenance sales tax will be reinstated. If the tax does not pass, the funds, which would only be used toward street projects, can be removed from the budget without affecting property taxes or the mill levy. Leann Johnson, city finance director, said the city still has a special street fund that is building.
Starting off with the mill levy, staff proposed lowering the levy from 50.162 in 2023 to 48.239, decreasing it by 1.923. The proposed mill levy is 0.791 mills over the revenue neutral rate.
The city’s 2023 estimated assessed valuation, given by Dickinson County in June, is $64,836,320, a 5.5% increase from 2022.
Overall, the majority of increases to the budget are to salaries. City employees would receive a total 4% raise, 2% cost of living adjustment and 2% merit increase. The increases raised the general fund expenditures, not including transfers and cash forwards, to $6,146,208 from a projected $5,567,253 for 2023 and $4,788,090 in 2022.
Staff proposed a higher administration budget at $874,048. The city budgeted $726,012 for 2023 and $705,898 for 2022. The increases are an additional $53,328 to salaries and $119,708 to commodities. The increase to the commodities item is due to the increased cost of materials, chemicals and other resources the city purchases, Johnson said. The city is also paying for additional computer software services for their community engagement dashboard and a new mental health program. The special projects fund, represented by the capital outlay item, is decreased from $50,000 to $25,000.
The Abilene Police Department’s proposed fund rose by $227,502 to $1,858,268. Johnson said the department requested funds for an additional officer since calls have increased due to the two major truck stops in Abilene. Johnson said the department has applied for a grant that would cover the first three years of the salary and benefits, but the grant will not be awarded until after the city’s budgeting process is complete.
The Abilene Fire Department’s proposed fund rose by $126,636 to $1,243,648. Other than salaries, the commodities item increased due to truck sirens needing repairs, Johnson said. The fund was also adjusted to also include an increase to volunteer salaries from $30 to $40.
Staff added $41,060 to the streets fund, bringing its total up to $808,819 due to salary increases, CDL training and increased cost of equipment repairs, Johnson said. Marsh said staff removed engineer and street project costs and moved them to the street maintenance sales tax fund. The fund does keep $40,000 for street repairs, which is the same amount the city budgeted for 2023.
The flood control fund has increases and decreases in its items. The increases are mainly due to chemical costs, Johnson said. The city did remove a part-time position, causing the salaries item to decrease about $3,000. The total for the fund is $165,587, an overall increase of about $9,000 from the 2023 budget.
The parks fund rose by $81,812 to a total of $483,879, influenced again by the rise in salaries and cost of maintenance. $4,000 is spread across four funds for the purchase of a weather system. The city also included the salary for a new part-time position, horticulturist apprentice.
The Abilene Swimming Pool fund rose to $22,230, increasing by $2,310.
The proposed community development fund decreased from $234,825 in 2023 to $169,000 in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in the capital outlay item from $100,000 to $25,000.
Staff increased the inspection fund to $168,916 from $160,225 in 2023. Other than salary, the increases are due to a new software purchase.
The Abilene Municipal Court fund also received a raise, going from $231,730 to $237,022 with no significant increase other than salary.
The Abilene Senior Center fund decreased by a little less than $3,000 from their $46,173 budget in 2023. Staff decreased the center’s maintenance item by $5,000 to help decrease the mill levy.
The Civic Center fund decreased by about $2,500 due to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau lowering their operation due to the transient guest tax bringing in less money than estimated.
The Land Bank fund remained the same at $25,000 from 2023.
The Abilene Municipal Airport’s proposed budget decreased from 2023 by $123,402. Johnson said the airport is currently funded mostly through Federal Aviation Administration funds. The major projects for the airport for 2024 are the obstruction removal project and possibly the design of a new hanger.
Other funds
The debt services bonds the city will have for 2024 are the Dawson Cottage addition, the Highlands, the 8th Street water and sewer project and the wastewater treatment plant. The total amount the city will pay is $538,368, an increase of less than $40,000 from 2023.
For the Fire Apparatus fund, The first payment of the chassis is set for 2024 at $60,000. With a lower first payment, however, Johnson said future payments will be between $108,0000 to $112,000.
No expenses are in the CIP fund because there are no major projects planned for 2024.
Marsh said staff presented their proposed special and enterprise funds in the commission’s next meeting July 24. The public hearing for the public to comment on the city exceeding the revenue neutral rate will be at 4 p.m. Aug. 28.
What is a Mill?
Information from the city of Abilene’s proposed 2024 general fund presentation
Mill
One mill equals one-thousandth of the assessed value of property.
2023 Budget’s Final Assessed Value=$61,326,310, therefore, one mill in 2023 is worth $61,326.
2024 Budget’s Estimated Assessed Valuation=$64,836,320, therefore, one mill in 2024 is worth $64,836.
Mill Rate
The total of property tax dollars (Ad Valorem Tax) necessary to fund the general fund portion of the 2024 budget which is $3,129,195 then it is divided by the estimated value of a mill according to the assessed valuation which is $64,836 which then equals 48.239 mills.
Revenue Neutral Rate
K.S.A. 79-2988, effective January 1, 2021: “The tax rate for the current tax year that would generate the same property tax revenue as levied by the previous tax year using the current tax year’s total assessed valuation.”
In other words, the Mill Rate will generate the same amount of real tax dollars levied as the prior year.
So – if the city’s assessed valuation drastically drops the RNR will actually be a higher mill levy than the previous year and vice versa.
