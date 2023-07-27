Estimated expenditures in proposed 2024 budget

The estimated expenditures in the 2024 budget that city staff proposed. 

 Courtesy Photo

City staff presented their proposed general fund, airport fund, and debt service fund for 2024 during the Abilene City Commission study session July 10. Overall, the staff proposed a 48.239 mill levy.

The budget overall does not include any projects or construction for 2024, Marsh said, while still maintaining the city’s operations.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.