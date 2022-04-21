For safety reasons and concern over loss of resources, Ron Marsh, city manager, and Marcus Rothchild, city finance director, proposed the city draft a new ordinance during the April 18 study session. The ordinance would change the city code to manage the water utility for multi-family facilities based on the master water line meter. Water utility billing for all multi-family facilities would be based on the readings of master water meters instead of apartments’ or lots’ individual water meters. The ordinance would also task Public Works staff to only maintain the master meters and no longer require them to maintain individual meters. The ordinance is aimed for a few mobile home parks and one apartment building. The city will install a master meter if a facility is not connected to one.
“What we’re recommending is we draft an ordinance to update our city code that requires the master meter to be in the city’s right of way and that is what is billed,” Marsh said. “Whether it’s the apartment complex or the trailer park owners, they are billed and how they want their tenants to pay for the water is entirely up to them.”
Marsh said Joe Hawk, utilities supervisor, Lon Schrader, director of the Public Works Department, Marcus Rothchild, city finance director, Karla Efurd, deputy finance director, and himself have been discussing the issue over the last several months.
For multi-family facilities, water lines are set up where the mainline connects to a master meter before lines connect to the individual water meters for the majority of buildings in Abilene. The majority of buildings in Abilene are billed based on the reading of the master meter. There are about 108 lots between three and five mobile home parks and the one apartment building that are billed based on individual meters even though there are master meters connected to their lines, Schrader said.
Currently, Public Works Department staff maintains the individual meters for these mobile home parks and apartment buildings. Maintaining the individual meters has become a safety concern for the staff, Marsh said, due to staff having to enter private property to maintain the meters. Rothchild provided a video in his presentation of city staff having to enter an apartment building and going into the basement to interact with the water meters. The individual meters in mobile home parks can be located underneath the mobile homes behind skirting or in utility closets that house water heaters. Entering the private property to interact with the meters has “created conflict” between residents and staff. Rothchild said later in the session that Public Works staff also use more time to service the individual meters compared to servicing a master meter.
The pipes between the master meters and individual lines have also been the cause of a significant amount of water each year, Marsh said. The agenda item included in the fiscal notes the city lost an estimate of 4,984,054 gallons of water in 2021, which equals to around $6,463.30.
Rothchild presented a PowerPoint of the history of the city’s issue with these water meters during the session. The individual meters were first installed in the mobile home parks in 1995. Rothchild said the individual meters were first installed without the safety concerns city staff has now. In 2004, a new agreement was signed to move the meters out from underneath the mobile homes. However, not all the parks adhered to the agreement, as there are still some meters underneath homes. The city staff proposed another agreement in 2011 that required the parks and apartment owners to pay the difference between the master meter reading and the total of the individual meter readings. Only one mobile home park owner signed the agreement. Rothchild said the owners were concerned about the accuracy of the master meters, as there were challenges with those meters at the time. Rothchild said he sent a memo to the park owners in 2016 to discuss the possibility of billing off the master meter. The owners “resisted” the idea, Rothchild said.
“Now in 2022, we have much more sophisticated water meters that are extremely accurate, and we have a lot more resources to be able to track those meters and to check their accuracy more regularly,” Rothchild said. “I think it is a good time to re-review this.”
Addressing the water loss, Rothchild said since the city is not billing the park and building owners for the loss of water between the master meters and individual meters, the owners do not have the incentive to make repairs to the water lines on their property. There also have been frequent situations where a mobile home will hook up to the water line for the first time and not report to the city they are using water. With certain lots having old or no meters, the city cannot tell if the water line is being used.
Rothchild said the majority of the monthly water line shut-offs come from the mobile home parks. Park owners “frequently” do not shut off the individual water meters when requested by the city, Rothchild said.
John Kollhoff, commissioner, then asked how many master meters are in the city. Schrader said all the mobile home parks have master meters, and some apartment buildings may not have master meters.
“Typically what happens now is, because my staff is maintaining that (individual) meter and that meter alone, we typically have to respond, if nothing else, to remove water from the (meter) pit to find out if the problem is related to our meter or if this something related to the plumbing on either side, which is effectively the trailer park owner’s. So there’s a ‘whose responsibility is it’ question all the time whenever you respond,” Schrader said.
Schrader said, in response to Rothchild’s presentation section on the history, that the 2004 initiative to move the individual meters out was in part due to Public Works adopting a radio read system for the meters. He also said the meters in 2016 were 12 years old, while the meters now are all replaced and new.
“Water is our most precious resource and to have millions of gallons seeping into the ground is frightening,” Mayor Dee Marshall said.
Rothchild then said the decision to create the ordinance was for managerial and safety concerns and accurate records rather than for more income. He said he believed Public Works would lose around $17,000-$18,000 if the ordinance was approved due to minimal monthly fees.
“So there’s 108 accounts. With the (monthly) water minimum being $18.77, you take that and multiply that by 108 different units. With the master meter, we won’t be receiving that monthly minimum for each one of those accounts. We would just be receiving the one (fee) for the one (master) meter, and we’d be billing the owners directly,” Rothchild said. “ If you look at the $18.77 times the 108 (units) that’s about $2,000 a month that we’re bringing in for the monthly minimums in water alone. Over a 12-month period, you’re looking at around $24,000.”
Rothchild then confirmed for Marshall that the city would be saving on an intangible cost by staff maintaining a single master meter instead of the individual meters.
Kollhoff then asked if the staff had considered ways to maintain the billing of the individual meters within the proposed ordinance. Rothchild said the staff has not because the only way, he thinks, is to continue what the city has been doing. He also said the city could increase the monthly minimum for master meters connected to multi-family facilities, but research would have to be done to find if that is possible.
“I still think maybe we need to just research our options a little bit more because I think we can still maintain those monthly minimums of those individual meters and still make it the landlords’ problem,” Kollhoff said. “I just feel like there’s a more elegant solution. I don’t know what the process is for gifting them city water meters is, but I feel a perfect solution wouldn’t give up that revenue.”
Marshall asked if the city could charge landowners the monthly minimum based on each lot in use instead of based on the meters. Kollhoff said the current contracts landowners have with their tenants do not compensate for that financial burden, so the landowners would have to cover the additional financial burden themselves until they can update tenants’ contracts.
