Abilene’s city staff finished presenting their proposed budget for 2024 during the Abilene City Commission’s meeting July 24. The staff covered the non-tax funded levied funds and non-budgeted funds.
The revenue for the City of Abilene water funds have $359,328 less carryover than in 2023. The water revenue is relatively the same otherwise. City Manager Ron Marsh said staff will not be recommending an increase in water rates.
In the water distribution fund, Marsh said the $75,000 in the contractual item is for water treatment plant roof repairs. $60,000 of the fund is to rebuild well six. Other increases are for painting the water towers and pipeline repairs. Utilities and chemicals all increased in price. Marsh said the lab analysis fees will decrease in future years because the department will purchase a spectrometer so the city can perform some tests themselves.
The sewer fund will carry over around $500,000 into 2024 and have a little over $2 million.
In sewer fund expenditures, the wastewater treatment plant fund is lower by $25,000 in the capital outlay item due to the department only rebuilding actuators. The item will have the $25,000 returned in 2025 to rebuild influent pumps. The insurance and utilities also increased.
Marsh said the cost of new software for storm water drainage mapping is being split between the three water funds.
In the Abilene Recycling Center’s fund, the city added $5,000 for salary increases. Building maintenance increased by $4,000 to compensate for new heating the commission approved.
“This is quite a stand alone project. They do a great job out there,” Marsh said
The special parks and recreation fund has $6,000 in the capital outlay item to purchase 12 trash cans.
The special alcohol and drug fund has the same funds as the 2023 budget.
The Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau fund remains relatively the same other than a slight increase for travel expenses. The fund’s expenditures increased by $7,586 from 2023.
The Recreation Commission fund has increases in expenditures for administration, aquatics and athletics. With decreases to the community education and community center funds, the total expenditures for the Recreation Commission fund increased by roughly $2,500 from 2023.
The special highway fund has an additional $10,000 in the commodities item for crack sealant. The $165,000 in the contractual item is KLIP funds.
Staff decided to budget for the defunct street sales maintenance tax in anticipation the tax will be reinstated for 2024. The Abilene City Commission approved a question on the November election ballot asking whether the tax should be reinstated for another 10 years. If the public voted to not reinstate the tax, city staff will alter the fund.
City staff has no major purchases planned for the storm water fund. $45,000 in the capital outlay item is for a storm drain mapping system. The other $3,600 is for the software subscription cost.
Non-budgeted funds
The equipment reserve is budgeted for two police vehicles, radios for the Abilene Fire Department, street sweeper and mosquito sprayer.
Staff budgeted the water equipment reserve to purchase a new generator.
Money in the sewer equipment reserve will be used to rebuild pumps.
The city still has about $352,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act. Marsh said staff will be presenting ideas next on how to spend that money.
Marsh said the Sister City Scholarship reserve worked well this year. The new scholarship pays for a round-trip to Omitama, Japan for one person. Marsh said the money leftover at the end of the year from the Sister City Committee’s annual $10,000 budget will go into the scholarship fund.
The Abilene City Commission will discuss and review the budget in their next meeting Aug. 14. The commission needs to approve the budget within their next two meetings.
