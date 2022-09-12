City staff presented a five-year capital improvement plan to the Abilene City Commission during the Sept. 6 study session. As several commissioners and city staff stated, the plan is a list of projects the city wants to complete, but not necessarily will or be on the list in the future as each project is researched more.

“This is very much a living document. This is not set in stone. This doesn’t mean we are going to do all these projects. This doesn’t mean we’re not going to do the projects,” said Ron Marsh, city manager. “It just gives us a roadmap. When we look at everything that we want to try and do in the city or that needs to be done of any significant cost, it allows us to see the big picture, if you will.”

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.