City staff presented a five-year capital improvement plan to the Abilene City Commission during the Sept. 6 study session. As several commissioners and city staff stated, the plan is a list of projects the city wants to complete, but not necessarily will or be on the list in the future as each project is researched more.
“This is very much a living document. This is not set in stone. This doesn’t mean we are going to do all these projects. This doesn’t mean we’re not going to do the projects,” said Ron Marsh, city manager. “It just gives us a roadmap. When we look at everything that we want to try and do in the city or that needs to be done of any significant cost, it allows us to see the big picture, if you will.”
The plan contains 79 items costing a grand total of $69,808,180. 34 items are capital improvement projects, totaling $66,135,180. 45 items are capital equipment, totaling $3,673,000. Costs and funding sources are all estimates, said Marcus Rothchild, city finance director.
“I will admit, it is kind of a scary number when you see $66 million worth of projects on this list between all of the funds,” Rothchild said. “We want to be clear that these are projects that have been identified as potential needs for the future… Just because they are listed on this five-year project (list), doesn’t mean it will be taken care of in the next five years.”
The largest cost item on the list is the Southeast Drainage Project, estimated in 2019 to be around $25,000,000. The plan has the project slated for 2024. Rothchild said that project will likely not start in the next five years if the city cannot secure a grant for the project. In the funding sources list, Rothchild said the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas funding for $20 million is a placeholder for any grant that covers 80 percent of the project that the city may find. The city would still need to pay $5 million if they received that grant.
The SPARK committee oversees the distribution process of the American Rescue Plan Act Funding the state government has acquired, according to the Kansas Office of Recovery website.
City staff applied for three projects for SPARK funding in the spring of this year, Marsh said. The committee had asked for general ideas for projects. Julie Roller Weeks, director of the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, said the SPARKS committee had a canceled meeting scheduled for last week or so.
“It’s going to become a political game,” Roller Weeks said. “They’re going to wait probably until after the election before we know what’s going on.”
Marsh said he and other city staff are going through a learning session for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law the federal government announced late last year. Staff identified the 14th Street Industrial Corridor project and Southeast Drainage Project as projects to pursue the federal funds for.
Two other large street projects are the Rogers Street Reconstruction project estimated for $1.2 in 2024 and the NE 13th Street Reconstruction project estimated for $1.75 million in 2025.
Under the parks and public grounds, a few items in the category are for the construction of new structures. The first is the indoor pool item, estimated at $2.5 million, and splash pad item, estimated at $350,000. Rothchild said John Kollhoff, commissioner, asked for both items to be placed on the list. Kollhoff said in a separate interview that he has had many informal conversations with members of the community about their desires an indoor pool and splash pad.
“I’m going to take my medicine here. I got some constructive criticism on including $14 million or $15 million worth of projects on the capital improvement plan,” Kollhoff said during the study session. “I think when we present (the plan), that we need to be really clear that those are on a ‘want’ list, not a plan for ‘this is going to happen.”
Another large money item under the parks and public grounds category is the sports complex. Rothchild said the city included a rough estimate of the cost after the discussion during the Aug. 15 study session about the interest and possibility of a sports complex being built in Abilene. For planning purposes, the city listed the cost of the complex to be $12 million, Rothchild said, and included a private funding/donations item of $6 million and a GO bond item of $6,998,000 under funding sources as possible payments for that project.
An item for the golf course for $1.55 million is also on the plan. Rothchild said in a separate interview staff decided to include the item due to public interest shown during the Aug. study session and if the city decides to reconsider the purchase after the Sept. 26 public forum about recreational opportunities.
Marsh said some of the items under the parks and public grounds category may be taken off if no interest is shown in the Sept. 26 public forum.
In the capital equipment list, the majority of the items will be funded by the equipment reserve fund, Rothchild said. The city sets aside around $300,000 in the fund each year. The city also calculated selling old equipment into the costs.
Another purpose of the plan is to allow the city to pull bonds for any of the projects, Marsh said. According to charter ordinance no. 28, the city must identify projects in their approved capital improvement plan before issuing general obligation bonds to cover the costs of a project.
Rothchild and Marsh said staff would update the numbers and payments each year if and when the city pulls bonds for projects.
