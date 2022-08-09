City staff revealed they made cuts to the proposed 2023 budget so the 2023 mill levy will be below the 2022 levy. The staff announced the change during their review of the proposed budget in the Aug. 1 Abilene Commission study session.

To start the review, Ron Marsh, city manager, led off by saying staff decreased the mill levy from the original proposal of 51.395 to 50.160. The decrease lowers the levy to be lower then the city’s levy in 2022 at 50.187.

 

