City staff revealed they made cuts to the proposed 2023 budget so the 2023 mill levy will be below the 2022 levy. The staff announced the change during their review of the proposed budget in the Aug. 1 Abilene Commission study session.
To start the review, Ron Marsh, city manager, led off by saying staff decreased the mill levy from the original proposal of 51.395 to 50.160. The decrease lowers the levy to be lower then the city’s levy in 2022 at 50.187.
“You, the commissioners, have provided input and guidance for this budget. While there are different priorities, the one priority we can all agree on is to provide quality public services and while keeping the mill levy as low as possible,” Marsh said. “I am confident this budget accomplishes that.”
Marsh said the staff made changes to the 2022 budget that will provide savings to the 2023 budget, which is one way the mill levy was decreased.
Marsh then went over the goals the 2023 budget enables. City staff will have a new full-time facilities maintenance position. The city’s benefits carrier notified staff that health insurance premiums will increase by 15-20 percent. Staff budgeted for 18 percent. The budget will fully fund the amount requested by OCCK for the public transportation service. The budget contains a cost of living adjustment and merit increases for staff to keep wages competitive for the region, Marsh said. The budget also anticipates about a 5-10 percent increase for materials needed and used for all departments.
The city’s comprehensive plan and zoning regulations will be updated in 2023, and $75,000 is budgeted for both those updates.
“That may seem expensive. However, (for) my last city it cost $50,000, and it was a third the size of Abilene,” Marsh said.
The city plans on reconstructing NW 14th Street from Buckeye Avenue to Vine Street. Staff has already saved up for the estimated $1.5 million needed for the project, with a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation covering the rest of the cost, but the project may cost more due to the estimates being from a year and a half ago.
Marcus Rothchild then presented all the cuts the staff made and listed possible cuts to lower the budget and mill levy further.
He started with the first round of cuts the staff made to lower the first proposed mill levy by 1.71. The staff removed the Heritage Commission proposed grant of $48,000. They also decreased the city commission special projects item, which was a new item in the 2022 budget, from $100,000 to $50,000.
“If you were to find a project you feel like is necessary for funding, we can always look at those, as long as the city commission approves that and we stay above our cash balance reserve limits, you’ll still have the authority to move a project forward without having to budget the full amount in the 2023 budget,” Rothchild said.
Lastly, staff cost $5,000 out of the $10,000 in the engineering line in the general administration section.
After more discussion on the budget during the July 25 study session, the staff decided to examine the 2022 budget for savings going into 2023. Rothchild said they look into staffing to cut the funds for positions that are vacant and the staff knows will not be filled. Rothchild said staff cut $21,581 from the Street Department budget from a staff position that was never filled. Under flood control, staff cut $4,167.
The staff then decided to cut $50,000 from the originally $100,000 city commission special projects in the 2022 budget, leaving $20,000 in that item available to the commissioners to utilize this year.
Overall, Rothchild said, all the cuts were made to the general fund budget and thus the mill levy drop would only affect the general fund.
Trevor Witt, city vice-mayor, asked what the total revenue of 2023 would be. Rothchild said $3,076,082. The total revenue for 2022 is $2,957,664. In the Aug. 8 regular meeting, Rothchild explained the total revenue for 2023 is higher then 2022 is because a mill is worth more then a mill in 2022.
Dee Marshall, city mayor, told city staff they did “amazing work.” Witt thanked the staff for working through the budget cuts while also budgeting for the expenses of updating the comprehensive plan and zoning update.
John Kollhoff, city commissioner, asked if there were any more budget cuts take to decrease the mill levy below the revenue neutral rate. Rothchild said the $50,000 in the city commissioner special projects item, the $62,000 for OCCK’s public transportation service program, the cost of living adjustment and merit increases to staff’s wages, the proposed facility maintenance position in 2023, or the capital improvement fund.
Marshall asked if cutting the OCCK funding would force the city to pay more in the future to keep the public transportation service in Abilene. Marsh said he believes so.
“It serves the disadvantaged population of Abilene. We don’t have to fund it fully; that’s your choice. I think we need to do more then the $15,000 we are doing now, but we can fund it at whatever level you, as the commission, decide,” Marsh said.
Brandon Rein, city commissioner, asked what were the ramifications of the city not funding the transportation service. Marsh said he did not know. He guessed OCCK would have to cut their operations and hours. Witt said OCCK requested more funding because the program lost supplemental COVID-19 funding.
Marshall said she is satisfied with the cuts that were made.
The public hearing for the 2023 city budget will be Aug. 22 at 4 p.m. during the regular city meeting.
