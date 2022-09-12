After requested by Commissioner John Kollhoff, city staff and the Abilene City Commission discussed the presence of panhandlers around the intersection of Buckeye Avenue and NW 14th Street.
Ron Marsh, city manager, said to start the discussion that city staff is looking for direction on how they should move forward on the panhandlers that have appeared. With current statutes, the city cannot do much about the situation. Marsh does not believe Abilene has a panhandling problem.
“Truthfully, the way to fix the problem is don’t give them money. We’re making it lucrative for them to be here by giving them money,” Marsh said.
Aaron Martin, city attorney, wrote an opinion about the connection of the city’s standard traffic ordinance and panhandling by highways. The opinion can be found in the agenda document. The STO is currently the only statute the city can enforce when it comes to panhandling, Martin said later in the discussion.
Overall, Martin wrote, while solicitation of funds is generally protected underneath the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, the STO can and does prohibit the solicitation of funds from occupants in vehicles due to public safety. People can solicit funds on sidewalks and parking lots to pedestrians or people outside of vehicles. The Abilene City Code does include a section that prohibits, “aggressive peddling or soliciting,” but that section applies to door-to-door sales, Martin wrote.
“I think it would be a decision for an officer to make as to whether they are soliciting from an occupant of a vehicle. In some ways, that may be a gray area when they are standing next to a road,” Martin said later in the discussion. “I trust that they’ll have to analysis the particular facts of each situation they observe to decide whether the STO provision deals with that. If they are holding a sign, facing the street and seen entering the street to get money from an occupant of a vehicle, that would certainly seem to be a violation of the STO.”
Dee Marshall, city mayor, said she wanted to hear from staff about the issue, as she has never panhandlers in Abilene until the last few weeks. Sergeant Skylar Reynolds of the Abilene Police Department took the podium to answer questions. Answering Marshall, Reynolds said she does not believe Abilene has a serious panhandler problem. In the last five to six years, the department sees panhandlers “every once in a while,” Reynolds said. When they do come, panhandlers usually stand on the easement in the grassy in front of West Plaza’s Country Mart or by the 24/7 Travel Store. Panhandlers soliciting around the Buckeye/NW 14th Street intersection is new.
“These people travel from town to town, and when they don’t get what they want, just like what (Marsh) said about money, they will move on their way. These specific people that I think most the phone calls were made about in the past couple of weeks were given numerous items,” Reynolds said. “They were given baby items, clothing. They had resources given to them from the Free Store on Ceder Street. They were down there several times. So they were given several options. They were given food. They were given clothing, and they still continue to come back looking for, what we would assume to be, cash.”
John Kollhoff, city commissioner, said people in the community offered the panhandlers jobs, which they declined. Reynolds said the department created a Facebook post about the panhandlers, and comments replied that the panhandlers declined job offers.
Kollhoff then asked Martin to give law enforcement guidance in how to more clearly determine a illegal solicitation situation. If someone is holding a sign that is asking for money and is soliciting in a known high traffic area with little foot traffic, then a person could conclude they are soliciting vehicle occupants, Kollhoff said. Martin said the city would have to prove their intentions in court. While the observance of someone taking money from a driver would suffice, proving intent would be difficult if no such observance or action. A panhandler could argue they were soliciting from those on the sidewalk or parking lot. The Police Department could speak with the city prosecutor to learn what they need to be more willing to take such cases.
“A lot of the business community, whether its realtors who are trying to show homes to people who are trying to move to Abilene and they are seeing people out begging for money in front of the grocery store… I think we have a responsibility to be responsive to those needs in the community as well. That’s kind of a billboard for the city right there in front of the grocery store,” Kollhoff said.
Reynolds said the police would be willing to have a discussion with the city prosecutor. If these types of panhandlers are given a ticket, they will not return to the city. Reynolds also said drivers should not stop in the street to give panhandlers money as that causes danger by impeding traffic. With that in mind, if panhandlers are ticketed, then the city should consider ticketing citizens who impeded traffic to give money.
“There has been cities that have been sued over these types of situations, and we do take those into consideration because, if it ever got to that point, the articles and the research we’ve done is that (panhandlers) then flock to that city because of the situation that occurred,” Reynolds said. “We definitely need to make sure we’re going over everything very carefully to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
Brandon Rein, commissioner, later in the discussion encouraged Reynolds for the Police Department to discuss with the city prosecutor how to make panhandling cases easier to prosecute. Rein said he is willing to change the language of the statutes to do so.
Marshall said she believes the city should study the issue more before coming up with a solution instead of a quick reaction. Reynolds said the police will be observing and noting details these panhandlers more thoroughly from now on. She also has heard form someone that a panhandler said they were moving on.
Kollhoff asked if the department had contact with any of the panhandlers. Reynolds said police answered several calls about them. They made contact three or two times. Officers have monitored them if they happen to be in the area.
Wendy Miller, commissioner, asked if officers thought the STO is no clear enough when they have to handle issues pertaining to panhandlers. Reynolds said officers understand that the STO only applies if panhandlers are in the street.
Kollhoff asked if police observation is a deterrent for panhandlers. Reynolds said while the panhandlers were appearing, observance did not deter them to move out of the city. She is not sure why they decided to leave the city, but perhaps the totality of their observance encouraged them to leave.
