Pandhandling

Panhandlers have been seen by the intersection of Buckeye Avenue and NW 14th Street.

 Ed Boice

After requested by Commissioner John Kollhoff, city staff and the Abilene City Commission discussed the presence of panhandlers around the intersection of Buckeye Avenue and NW 14th Street.

Ron Marsh, city manager, said to start the discussion that city staff is looking for direction on how they should move forward on the panhandlers that have appeared. With current statutes, the city cannot do much about the situation. Marsh does not believe Abilene has a panhandling problem.

 

