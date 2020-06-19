The city of Abilene is drawing up a 2021 budget with an expected 11 percent drop in income, said Finance Director Marcus Rothchild to the Abilene City Commission at a study session on Monday.
Rothchild said the new assessed valuation of Dickinson County was just released and showed a slight increase.
A full draft budget should be presented at the next regular meeting on June 22.
Rothchild also said because of the COVID-19 pandemic already some items in the 2020 budget have been changed.
That 11 percent is estimated at $150,000. However, Rothchild said the goal is to budget 2021 without an increase in the mill levy.
“Last year we actually budgeted an increase in sales tax with some of the new businesses in town. Now with COVID-19 we want to pull that back a little bit until we have a better handle on sales tax,” Rothchild said.
He said City Manager Jane Foltz and the department heads have been working on reducing the 2021 budget.
“They have been sharpening pencils and finding places to help protect the budget and to help with some of the lost revenue we could incur during this time,” he said. “The department heads all took cuts in their operations.”
The amount saved was $225,841 for the 2021 budget.
He said sales tax is a concern.
“So far our sales tax level has maintained a safe level,” he said. “We are actually 2 percent ahead.”
However, the month of March was down 6 percent from a year ago.
“If we see that trend coming in the next couple months, June and July are going to be some really big tellers for us. Those are going to be the tax collected in April and May.”
Commissioner Dee Marshall asked about the essential services the city provides.
Services
Rothchild said the essential services are covered.
“Anything that could possibly have been seen as an office item that could be used another year, they are going to get another year. Some of the cuts won’t go away. They are still going to be needed at some point. We are just going to have to spread it out over a couple budget seasons,” he said.
Some are the result of positions that have not been filled. Foltz said the city of Abilene did not buy a police vehicle this year.
“It’s not just about 2021, it’s what can we do now,” Folt said. “We had some positions that retired and they will not be filled at that capacity. There have been a lot of things we have been working on in 2020 to help with 2021 and going forward.”
Mayor Chris Ostermann said she wanted to keep the mill levy the same.
“You have a lot of businesses that are struggling,” she said.
“I do agree with the budget issues we are facing now we are probably not in a position to cut property taxes,” said Commissioner Brandon Rein, however, he said he wanted to keep those taxes down. “Property taxes are a big burden on businesses.”
“I agree 100 percent but I don’t want to lose essential services,” Marshall said.
Grant
Julie Roller Weeks, director of Convention and Visitors Bureau and communications, reported the city received $132,000 to help small businesses.
“We want to help as many as possible. It is not on a first-come, first-serve basis,” she said. “The best small town to visit isn’t much if there isn’t something to visit.”
She said details of the grant are still being assessesed.
In other news:
• A retirement open house for Assistant Fire Chief Ron Rein will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday at the Abilene Fire Department.
• A retirement open house for retired city employees Kevin Stroda and Tim Davis on June 30 at a time and place to be determined.
• The project to pave eighth street from Washington to Van Buren streets is on schedule with water, sewer and storm drainage all installed. Construction of the road will start soon.
• The demolition of the building at 404 Cottage is complete.
• The demolition at the Abilene Municipal Airport has been completed and bids to rebuild the hangar which was destroyed by wind will be forecoming.
• A search for a chief of police both locally and nationally has started.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
