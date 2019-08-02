City news
Tim Horan, Reflector-Chronicle

The city of Abilene seeking volunteers to serve on commissions and boards.

Positions available include:

• Planning Commission – 2 positions

• Airport Board – 1 position

• Tree Board - 2 positions

• Convention & Visitors Bureau Board – 1 position

• Heritage Commission – 2 positions

• Recreation Commission – 1 position

Applications of interest can be found on-line at www.abilenecityhall.com.

