For anyone who has ever thought they might want to run for local elected office, now is your chance.
A number of offices are up for election in 2021, including city commission/councils, school boards, hospital boards, the Red Bud Lake Improvement District and the newly created Chisholm Trail Extension District.
No national, state or county offices are up for election in 2021, according to Dickinson County Clerk Barb Jones.
Candidates interested in filing must do so before noon on Monday, June 1. All filing fees are $20 and filings must be done in the county clerk’s office, located temporarily at the Abilene Civic Center, 201 NW 2nd.
If a primary is needed, it will take place on Aug. 3.
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 2.
City openings
Abilene — Three positions are up for election on the Abilene City Commission. Two are four-year terms and one is a two-year term.
Carlton — The mayor’s position, a four-year term, is open; along with five positions on the Carlton City Council. All positions are four-year terms.
• Chapman — Three positions are open on the Chapman City Council. All are two-year terms.
• Enterprise — The mayor’s job is open with a four-year term, as are two council positions with four-year terms.
• Herington has two positions open on the Herington City Commission up for office. Each are three-year terms.
• Hope — The Hope City Council has three positions open, all are four-year terms.
• In Manchester, the mayor’s job is available with a four-year term along with five council positions, all with four-year terms.
• Solomon has three positions open, each with four-year terms.
• The Woodbine City Council has two positions, both four-year-terms.
School districts
• Solomon USD 393 — Three positions are up for election. District 1, Position 4 is an unexpired term. District 2, Position 5 and District 3, Position 6 are four-year terms.
• Abilene USD 435 — Three positions on the board are available; District 1, Position 4, District 2, Position 5 and District 3, Position 6. All are four-year terms.
• Chapman USD 473 — District 1, Position 4; District 2, Position 5; and District 3, Position 6, all are four-year terms.
• USD 481 Rural Vista has one position open for a Dickinson County resident in District 2, Position 6. Two positions are open for Morris County residents in District 1, Position 5 and District 2, Position 6. All are four-year terms.
Hospital boards
Abilene Memorial Hospital has two positions open, each with four-year terms.
The Herington Hospital has two positions open, each with three-year terms.
Other
The Red Bud Lake Improvement District has three positions open, all with two-year terms.
Chisholm Trail Extension District has two positions open with four-year terms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.