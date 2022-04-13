During City Manager Ron Marsh’s report during the April 11 Abilene Commission regular meeting, Marsh gave an update on the city’s process in evaluating the Great Life Golf and Fitness golf course in Abilene. The city is considering whether to buy the course.
Marsh said the consultant the city hired, Dick Stuntz with Oak Golf, Inc. from Lawrence, Kansas, has finished his report of the land and will be mailing Marsh hardcopies. The city also secured an appraiser to look over the land. Marsh did not give the name of the appraiser, but said they specialized in golf courses.
“It should be an unbiased and unemotional appraisal of the golf course,” Marsh said.
The appraiser will not appraise the course until early or mid-May. Marsh said he will wait to present all the information to the commissioners after the appraisal is done.
The land the golf course is on is currently owned by locals Annette and Evan Wilson, who lease the land to Great Life Golf and Fitness. The couple has owned the land for around 10 years and are ready to sell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.