The city’s yard will soon be growing.
The Abilene City Commission approved on a 5-0 vote to purchase most of what was once Webb Home Center at 511 W. Second Street.
Last year Matt and Amber Engle moved the hardware store and lumber yard to 1903 N. Buckeye and opened Lumber House True Value in what for years was the home of the Alco store and later a Shopko store.
Abilene Public Works Director Lon Schrader said the former lumber yard abuts city property to the east.
Schrader said the city has outgrown the yard located at 601 N.W. Second.
“We have material and equipment with Public Works. We are kind of the keepers of everything,” Schrader said. “We have equipment stored in numerous locations right now.”
Equipment is stored at the Grandstand in Eisenhower Park, as well as in houses that are no longer used for wells, at the former city land fill and even City Hall.
“We had the opportunity to get some equipment stored closer to together, and materials possibly, too,” he said.
The $70,000 purchase is for the lumber yard and the office. A lot east of the former lumberyard office is not included, Schrader said.
“We have some thoughts about what we want to do with that building but it’s really preliminary,” he said. “On the short term we have some equipment storage needs.”
The city of Abilene has been in that location since 1877, he said.
He said some of the buildings “have some condition issues.”
The main public works building was put up in 1991.
Finances
Some of the city of Abilene’s cash balances are higher than they should be, putting the city’s finances in good shape, Finance Director Marcus Rothchild reported.
He said Abilene bond rating was AA-.
“That leaves us in a positive position with the S&P (Standard & Poor.) We are in a strong financial position,” he said. “We are ending with a surplus budget. That’s not a bad thing.”
Some of the cash balances are from staff positions that were budgeted but not filled in 2019.
Property tax and sales tax take up three quarters of the revenue coming in. “If we are looking at any issues that need to be funded, those are going to be our main sources of revenue,” he said.
Sales tax collections went down because the city didn’t renew the special sales tax that funded the Abilene Swimming Pool and the Abilene Public Library. Sales tax is 8.75 percent.
He said the mill levy has stayed pretty level. The current mill levy is 51.489 for 2020, down from 51.492 from 2019.
Rothchild did report that one area of concern is the water revenue. The rates on water and sewer will be gradually increasing to get that utility self supporting.
He said going into 2018 and 2019 there was almost no fund balances in the water fund.
Contact Tim Horan at edtor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.