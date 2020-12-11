While the nice weather has saved the city of Abilene the cost of snow removal, it has also hurt its pocketbook in gas franchise income.
On Monday, the Abilene City Commission is expected review the renewal of the current franchise agreement with Kansas Gas Service at 5 percent.
The franchise fee generated $152,422.09 in 2018 and $148,264.54 in 2019. To date, the franchise fee has raised $121,916.46, down 11 percent from last year, said Finance Director Marcus Rothchild.
Commissioners asked about the fluctuation in price.
“It’s fair weather when people aren’t using their heaters,” Foltz said. “We have noticed that from pervious years.”
“They are trying to get ahead of the schedule,” City Manager Jane Foltz said of Kansas Gas Service. “We did visit with them.”
Foltz said while it is a 20-year agreement, the city asked to include a reopener provision every 5 years.
“They agreed to do that,” she said. “When you get into these long term contracts, they would rather not do that but I think we have learned from past experience, so we have asked for that and they did agree to it.”
“I am glad you asked for the reopener,” said Commissioner Dee Marshall. “That is fantastic.”
