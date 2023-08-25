Before approving public hearing publication notices for the 2024 city budget and exceeding the revenue neutral rate (RNR), the Abilene City Commission and city staff discussed additional decreases to the budget during their Aug. 14 meeting. At the end of discussion, the commission approved the public hearings.
Trevor Witt, city mayor, said he and City Commissioner Brandon Rein discussed and met with city staff to lower the budget. Their choices lowered the previously proposed mill levy to 47.357, 0.091 mill below the revenue neutral rate. The 2023 budget has a mill levy of 50.162.
“My goal for this budget was to be at our RNR,” Witt said. “We’re going to cut back on priorities this year. We’re going to take a kind of more minimal maintenance year for 2024, so that we communicate to the taxpayers, please pass the sales tax. That’s my motivation for it.”
The city voted last month for the 10-year 0.25% street maintenance sales tax to be returned to the election ballot in November. The tax is used to pay for major street projects.
“To me, sales tax is the fairest form of tax,” Rein said in an interview. “It’s a consumption tax if you consume more; you pay more. If you consume less; you pay less.”
Rein and Ron Marsh, city manager, said the decision to lower the mill levy below the RNR was not in response to the sales tax question the Dickinson County Commission voted to place on the November election ballot. That 0.25% sales tax would pay for a new 800-megahertz radio system for the county’s emergency services.
The additional decrease the city made to the initial proposal were two items. The commissioner’s special project fund decreased to $0 from $25,000. They also decreased the employee salary increases by 1%, equaling a little over $32,000. Overall the city decreased their 2024 budget by $181,000 compared to the 2023 budget.
Rein said the special project fund was chosen because the commission does not always spend all the money in the fund.
“To that, I know that there’s consequences to every decision, and so I want to be cognizant of the special projects fund being at $0,” Witt said. “We’ve used that fund for things that have come up like the golf course study and other items like that. Those items as they come up next year will have to come from somewhere else.”
The commission scheduled the public hearing concerning exceeding the revenue neutral rate to give themselves flexibility in case they need to make last-minute changes. The commission will communicate their mill levy is below the RNR and then close the hearing, said Witt.
“You can still vote to approve (the mill levy) to beyond the revenue neutral rate even though we will be passing a budget that is less,” said Leann Johnson, city finance director. “That way if we get into a situation in November when evaluations do come out, we aren’t totally strapped to that.”
Disagreements
John Kollhoff, city commissioner, has several comments about the budget changes. He started by asking questions about the cash forward line item of $1 million and its purpose.
Marsh said the reserve does not affect the mill levy because it is carry-over funds from year-to-year. The city’s auditor’s recommended the city keep that much in the reserves each year.
“I think the easiest way to look at it is that $1 million is a line item that is actually taxed each year,” Marsh said. “The rest of it does not affect taxes at all, other than it keeps them down.”
Next, Kollhoff said he wants the budget to fund some street projects in case the public does not vote for the sales tax. He did not name any specific projects.
Marsh said between $60,000-$75,000 is budgeted for street maintenance. The budget currently does not portion any funds toward street projects. The 14th Street reconstruction project and a Buckeye Avenue project will occur in 2024 but were planned and funded in prior years.
Witt said Kollhoff should have proposed his opinion earlier in the budget process for them to consider it properly.
“Going through the budget process last year, that was my first budget so that was a learning process for me certainly,” Kollhoff said. “But I will say when I communicated certain things that would allow us to stay under revenue neutral rate and even lower taxes last year, I don’t know if staff was able to communicate those effectively or incorporate those into the budget. We do have the opportunity now through the budget process. The budget has not been passed. We have two weeks before our next meeting where we’re going to have the hearing.”
“As a governing body, it takes three votes to do most of anything here, so it’s not just communicating with staff, it’s communicating with the rest of us,” Witt said in reply to Kollhoff’s statement.
Marsh said the staff would have to make additional cuts to the budget if they were to add funds toward new street projects and altering the budget now would be difficult to complete in just two weeks. The cuts would probably come from salaries. He will be creating a new plan for street projects with the new public works director after the city hires one.
“I don’t think your job is supposed to be easy, frankly,” Kollhoff said to Marsh.
In response to Kollhoff’s question if the city had a plan if the sales tax did not pass, Marsh said the city did not. Kollhoff said staff should create one with the remaining time of the budget process. Dee Marshall, city commissioner, and Witt voiced their disagreement. Witt said that task should fall to the new public works director, as the commission are not experts in building and caring for streets.
“We do build budgets, and we pay for streets with budgets,” Kollhoff said.
The public hearings will be at 4 p.m. Aug. 28.
