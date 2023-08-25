Abilene City Commission listens to Aaron Martin

The Abilene City Commission listens to Aaron Martin, left, during the Aug. 14. From left to right are Wendy Miller, Dee Marshall, Trevor Witt, John Kollhoff and Brandon Rein.

 Ed Boice

Before approving public hearing publication notices for the 2024 city budget and exceeding the revenue neutral rate (RNR), the Abilene City Commission and city staff discussed additional decreases to the budget during their Aug. 14 meeting. At the end of discussion, the commission approved the public hearings.

Trevor Witt, city mayor, said he and City Commissioner Brandon Rein discussed and met with city staff to lower the budget. Their choices lowered the previously proposed mill levy to 47.357, 0.091 mill below the revenue neutral rate. The 2023 budget has a mill levy of 50.162.

 

