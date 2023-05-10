Editor’s Note: The following story was originally written for our annual progress edition. The story was completed in February.
Housing and street projects, which started in 2022, will continue through 2023 in Abilene.
Ron Marsh, city manager, said one of the highlights of last year was getting the Golden Belt Heights housing development started where the former Highlands development had sat vacant for more than a decade.
“Nothing was going on out there,” Marsh said. “We were able to get some houses built and hopefully as people move in, more houses get built and that continues to grow.”
Getting the development underway was a priority because there is no other new housing going up in the city. With the growth of area businesses, such as Russell Stover and Great Plains Manufacturing, Marsh said additional housing is needed to entice their employees to live in Abilene.
“We’ve got plenty of existing houses that comes up for sale, but we don’t have any new housing going in,” he said. “In order to grow, we need to have new housing to accommodate new people coming into town.”
Streets
On tap for 2023 is the rebuilding of 14th Street from Buckeye Avenue to Vine Street. The city was awarded a $1 million grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation for the project in 2022, and plans are in place to start work late spring or early summer.
The scope of the project includes making the road three lanes with a center turn lane, widening the shoulders and adding sidewalks on both sides of the of the street. On the north side the sidewalk will be a 10-foot utility path, which will eventually connect to Golden Belt Heights.
“That project is significant for improving the infrastructure in Abilene and getting that road up to standard and a much safer and better drive for everybody,” Marsh said. “The street itself is not inherently dangerous, but the condition of the road is in very poor shape. This will completely redo the road and make it easier to drive but also by putting that turn lane in, we remove some of the congestion around the schools and potential for accidents.”
Marsh anticipates the project going out for bid in March or April.
While funding for the 14th Street project was secured from KDOT, Marsh isn’t sure where funding for other street projects will come from. The street maintenance sales tax had funded road work for the past decade. However, voters declined to renew the tax and it sunsets at the end of March.
“We will more than likely put that back on the ballot in November because we need that ($300,000) to $400,000 that that tax is going to generate for our roads,” he said.
Without the funding, the city will have to take a, “Band-Aid approach,” he said.
“If you drive around town — we’ve got some roads that really need help. It’s not that we can’t, it’s not that we don’t have the personnel to do it, we just don’t have the money,” Marsh said.
In 2022, city staff put together a five-year capital improvement plan, which prioritizes road projects. The plan is a living document — staff can update it as necessary.
“Let’s say we have a complete failure on a road, which is not out of the question; it could happen,” he said. “It may not be the number one priority right now, but if something comes up we can bump it up to the top of the list and use money for that.”
Business
Abilene saw movement on several new businesses in 2022, which are slated to open this year.
Midwest Meats is a mobile meat processing business that also plan to sell fresh cuts of local meat.
It’s been over a year since Holiday Inn Express broke ground, but they too are hoping to open by the end of the year, Marsh said.
The Brookville Hotel restaurant, which closed in 2020, reopened in 2022 as Kansas Legacy. The concept is to combine the legacies of Brookville, which was known for their chicken dinners with Munson Prime, a steakhouse featuring Munson Angus beef. The original Munson Prime was in Junction City and burned down in 2021.
The opening of the new restaurant came after the Chuck and Deann Munson purchased the property at a tax auction.
Comprehensive, parks plans
One of Marsh’s goals for 2023 is to have a new comprehensive plan and a master parks plan drawn up. The last comprehensive plan Abilene had was done in 2006 and is outdated. The new one, he anticipates will guide the city through 2045.
“The big thing with the comprehensive plan we’re looking at his land use,” Marsh said. “What are we going to look like? Where can Abilene grow?”
When he speaks of growth, he is not looking at increasing Abilene’s footprint. He wants to balance a steady, manageable growth of one or two percent a year to allow Abilene to remain viable and help offset decreases.
“If we continue to lose people, which we’ve done … we were down from 2010 census, if that continues, Abilene’s not going to be able to survive as a town,” he said. “What we want to do is create a plan that will take us from where we’re sitting right now … through the next 20, 25 years. We want planned, sustained, manageable growth.”
Just like the capital improvement plan, it can be tweaked. City staff and the commission should review it annually and make modifications as needed, Marsh said.
Three-legged stool
The function of government, Marsh said, is like a three-legged stool — infrastructure, public safety and quality of life. Each of those needs addressing.
On the quality of life leg, the master parks plan will give city staff and leadership an idea of what direction to go as it pertains to recreation. That includes playgrounds, tennis courts, pickleball courts, potential ball fields, and walking paths, he said.
“There’s a lot of grants that are available out there for the Parks and Recreation Department,” he said. “But you have to have a parks master plan.”
He has a vision for eventually creating a city-encompassing walking path, he said. It would tie all the sidewalks and walking paths together.
“You can start out … on the far west side of town and you can walk and essentially hit the highlights, depending on how far you want to walk,” he said. “It would be a multi-use path not just for walkers and runners but (possibly) bicyclists.”
The Iron Horse trail, which starts east of the Heritage Center, can also be worked into the path.
“I want to be able to tie that in so that when people come off, that it brings them straight to downtown,” he said.
The infrastructure leg of the stool has a lot of focus on the roads. With funding secured for 14th Street project and plans in place to get started, city staff is beginning to look down the road.
“We plan to apply for some grants through the state to improve 14th Street all the way from Vine (Street) out to Fair Road,” Marsh said. “It’s a fairly large project, but we’re working in conjunction with the county. It’s going to be a joint project or partnership to get that done.”
The final stool leg is public safety. Marsh said the city will continue working on slowly purchasing the radios it needs for when they and the county move to the new 800-megahertz system.
“We’re one of the last counties in the state that is not on that system,” he said.
The 800-megahertz radios allow all agencies to communicate directly with each other. Without them, if Abilene police need to communicate with another agency, they need to keep switching between the channels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.