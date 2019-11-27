In an unanimous vote, the Abilene City Commission approved setting 4 p.m. Jan. 13 for a public hearing to establish a Community Development District of a development of a Holiday Inn in north Abilene at its regular meeting Monday.
Last September the commission approved incentives for a new 70-room Holiday Inn Express just north of the current hotel.
Ashish K. Ghosh Hajra informed the city commission the plan was to building an $8 million hotel and convert the existing hotel to an alternative brand which will allow visitors two quality options when staying in Abilene just north of Interstate 70.
Incentives the city approved include:
• Industrial Revenue Bonds for property tax abatement;
• Industrial Revenue Bonds for sales tax exemption;
• Community Improvement District sales tax
• Reimbursement of a portion of the transient guest tax.
Monday the city passed a resolution setting a public hearing on the Community Improvement District where an additional sales tax of 2 percent for the next 22 years would help finance improvements within the district. If approved, the new hotel would collect an extra 2 percent sales tax, 10.75, with 2 percent returning to the hotel.
Commissioner Chris Ostermann asked if the CID was appropriate for the vacant lot located at the southeast corner of Kansas Highway 15 and Lafayette Avenue.
City Attorney Aaron Martin said the developer requested the property be in the CID.
He said should that area eventually have retail sales, the two percent would still go the hotel development.
“This is the next step for the new hotel development,” Martin said.
Both 24/7 Travel Store and Love’s Travel Stop are in Community Improvement Districts.
The city, by approving the consent agenda, agreed to a memorandum of understanding with the Quality of Life Coalition for a Blue Cross Blue Shield grant for a new sidewalk on Vine Street between N.W. 11th and N.W. Seventh Street.
Cost was estimated at $48,000 from the Pathways to a Healthy Kansas Community grant of $35,000 and the city funding $13,000.
The city commission will meet on Dec. 2 for a study session conducted by city consultant Dennis Kissinger.
Interim City Manager Jane Foltz said the commission will review the 24/7 Arby’s travel trailer park, the northeast drainage plan and the southeast drainage report.
“It’s going to be a pretty heavy study session,” she said.
Tim Horan
