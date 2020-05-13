Abilene City Manager Jane Foltz presented an outline to open part of the city, including the Parks and Recreation Department, at the regular city meeting on Monday.
The first to open is the Abilene Recycling Center next Tuesday with social distancing and restrictions.
She said the city building doors have been locked and the community has adapted well.
“I think the No. 1 thing on this list that I have heard positive comments about is the recycling center, getting it open.”
Foltz said that June 1 is the target date to get facilities back open.
“We are still going to have to practice social distancing,” she said.
She said the city’s plan does not include the Abilene Public Library. The library board met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the budget.
She said the plan could change.
“We’re doing what we can to get back to our new normal, whatever that means,” Foltz said.
She said city commission meetings are planned to be face-to-face again on June 1, again with social distancing.
“I’m not saying that is going to happen but right now that is where we are at,” Foltz said. “We are all being very cautious. We still have time to tweak it to make it better.
“We are here to do what is best for our public and to keep our public safe,” she added.
Pool
Commissioner Dee Marshall asked about restrictions at the Abilene Municipal Pool which is planned to open June 15. Pools are not opening in Manhattan and Salina.
“How are we going to handle neighboring communities coming in?” she asked.
Foltz said Chapman and Solomon are planning on opening their pools.
“The only ones that aren’t are the aquatic centers. They just can’t get those cleaned,” she said.
“We will be practicing social distancing,” she said. “There won’t be as many lounge chairs on the deck. Keeping people out? I don’t know that we can really control that.”
Foltz said the plan is for three sessions of swimming lessons.
June 15 is also the target date to open the Abilene Senior Citizens Center, Abilene Community Center, ball diamonds, playgrounds, Eisenhower Municipal Building and municipal court, all with social distancing.
City band
Foltz said the Abilene Municipal Band has between 20 to 45 members.
“With this plan, we still have to have social distancing. We’re still sanitizing,” she said. “There are a lot of factors.”
Foltz said there has been discussion of modifying the number of people in the band.
“We are planning a late return. We probably won’t return until after the 15th of June, limiting the number to 30,” she said. “We are still working on details but we don’t want to cancel summer in Abilene, Kansas.”
The commission also approved on a 5-0 vote, giving preliminary approval and commitment to convey land in the city’s industrial park to New Horizon Hemp Processing under the city of Abilene’s Industrial Land Funding Policy.
The letter said the company must document evidence it obtained financing adequate to the development project and a copy of an executed contract between New Horizon and its general contractor for the imminent construction and completion of the project.
The commission approved, on a 5-0 vote, a permanent drainage easement and a temporary construction easement between Highland Homes, Highland Builders and the city of Abilene to resolve drainage in northeast Abilene.
Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad
The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad announced, on its webpage, its plan to start operating May 23, 24 and 25 with steam locomotive #3415 pulling the train.
“We will open all three cars so passengers can spread out,” the announcement read. “We suggest that passengers wear face masks. We then hope to continue our regular schedule unless the state requires more restrictions due to COVID-19.”
The announcement also said the dinner train and Silver Flyer Railbus excursions scheduled on May 23 have been cancelled.
