The city of Abilene Police Department is participating in multiple Halloween festivities this year on Thursday to promote safety for trick-or-treaters.
Those include:
• Third Street will be closed between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. from Walnut to Popular streets for trick-or-treating where officers will be present to hand out glow sticks while supplies last.
• Truck-or-Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. at Abilene Pizza Hut, 1703 N. Buckeye
• St. Andrew Church Truck-or-Treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 301 S. Buckeye
• The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will host Trunk or Treat at Little Ike Park on Spruce Street. The American Legion will start festivities around 5:30 p.m. and the VFW will close part of Spruce Street starting at 6. Halloween Trunk or Treat will run until 8 p.m., snow, rain or clear.
Officers also will be visiting kindergarten and first grade students at Kennedy Primary School and St. Andrew’s Elementary School to present a Halloween Safe Night program to teach students safety measures to take while trick-or-treating this year.
For more information, contact Mike Mohn, police chief, at 263-1213.
