The city of Abilene will be getting another new chief soon.
Abilene City Manager Jane Foltz said at the Abilene City Commission meeting Monday that Fire Chief Bob Sims announced he will retire on Jan. 1, 2021.
Just recently Anna Hatter became Abilene’s new chief of police.
Foltz said Sims has served 40 years with the Abilene Fire Department and as chief the last 20 years.
“We appreciate the dedication that Bob has given to this city,” Foltz said.
An open house will be planned in December.
“We will begin the process of finding our next fire chief for the city of Abilene immediately,” she said.
Faith Avenue
flooding
The city commission, on a 4-0 vote, accepted a bid of $185,793.93 for a detention basin to eliminate flooding in northeast Abilene, mainly on Faith Avenue.
The city was told back in December 2019 a detention pond could be built just west of the rear lot line of properties on Faith Avenue between 21st Street and Eagle Drive.
Foltz said the funding would come from the Storm Water Fund which has a balance of $615,453.
“This has been a work in progress for probably more years than we can remember,” she said. “We are glad to see a bid that can get the work done properly for us.”
Northeast drainage issues were first identified as a problem sometime between 2002-2008 as the residential areas to the east were developed. In 2008, the first engineering analysis was contracted by the city. This study recommended a regional detention facility as the most effective solution.
The project did not proceed at that time due to lack of a funding source and opposition to a traditional special assessment benefit district. In 2010, another engineering study was undertaken which also recommended a regional detention pond. The project did not proceed.
Between 2016 and 2018 the city contracted for further engineering analysis and a final design plan for the N.E. regional detention project. Discussions occurred at study sessions and with property owners in the neighborhood.
At a study session in Dec. 2019, it was estimated the cost of the pond would be $330,000.
In other action the city approved on 4-0 votes:
•To add an amendment to the city code for Electronic Media Centers mainly to change the length of time the signs can change to no less than 3 seconds. Foltz said that there are eight in Abilene that have conditional use permits which had previously required a minimum of 15 seconds.
“As we learned last week in the study session, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration found there was no identifiable relationship between electronic media signs and car crashes,” Foltz said.
• To create drainage zones in areas where known flooding occurs.
• To proclaim Oct. 30 as Arbor Day in Abilene. The Tree Board celebrates Arbor Day each year by educating all the 4th grade students at Eisenhower and St. Andrew’s Elementary schools with the Fourth Grade Foresters program. They also sponsor the Kansas Arbor Day Poster Contest for all the 5th grade students each year. Eisenhower Elementary has had two students’ posters that were chosen as district winners in 2017 and 2018.
The city of Abilene has been recognized for the past 28 years as a Tree City USA Community by the National Arbor Day Foundation.
