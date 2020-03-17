The city of Abilene reported it will follow the recommendations from President Donald Trump and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and limit gatherings to 10 people for a 15 day period to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“In an effort to be proactive so the city of Abilene can continue to provide essential services that support life, health and safety, the city will follow recommendations,” said a press release by City Manager Jane Foltz.
Starting immediately, the city of Abilene will implement the following changes:
Abilene City Hall
All city of Abilene public meetings through the end of March are cancelled. This includes the Abilene City Commission, Planning Commission, Heritage Commission and Convention & Visitors Bureau Advisory Board.
Residents are also encouraged to pay utility bills online at abilenecityhall.com/87/Utility-Billing or via the dropbox outside of City Hall.
Abilene Parks and Recreation
All public programs and events will be cancelled beginning March 17. This includes classes, practices and open gym. The Abilene Parks and Recreation business office will remain open from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 5pm to answer phone calls and questions.
Abilene Public Works
All projects will continue as normal and employees will utilize recommended precautionary measures.
Abilene Senior Center
The Abilene Senior Center is closed but will be preparing lunches for seniors to pick up or have delivered. Please contact site manager Karla Riekeman for lunch reservations by 9:30 a.m. at (785) 263-7059. The meals can be picked up at the Abilene Senior Center at noon at 100 N Elm Street.
Abilene Travel Information Center
The Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Travel Information Center will be closed through March 31. Visit the Abilene CVB’s website AbileneKansas.org/Travel-Updates for tourism-related closure information.
All changes are in effect through Tuesday, March 31. The City of Abilene will continue to monitor recommendations and adjust operations as advised.
The city of Abilene encourages all residents to follow CDC recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Library programs suspended
The Abilene Public Library is open with regular operating hours, however all programs have been suspended.
The library reported it will continue to offer checkouts of books and other library materials, faxing and scanning services.
Due to public safety concerns, the library programs will be cancelled until March 30. This includes Brown Bag Special Documentaries, Wee Read Story Time and other children’s programing.
The second floor will be closed to meetings.
The library also suspended accepting donations of books and magazines.
Public computer use will be limited to 30 minutes per day. The library requests that the computers only be used for important business and schoolwork. No gaming will be allowed.
Outreach services are suspended for the remainder of March. That includes Books on Wheels to the retirement facilities and home deliveries.
Anyone that feels uncomfortable entering the building can call ahead and someone will bring the requested books to the car.
