The city of Abilene seeks candidates to serve on its Airport Advisory Board and Planning Commission.
“These are important roles in our community, and we need community members to serve,” said Jane Foltz, Abilene city manager. “There are two vacancies on the Planning Commission and one opening on the Airport Advisory Board.”
The Planning Commission makes decisions and recommendations regarding the Comprehensive Plan, zoning changes, plats, conditional use permits, development code changes, and other applications as required. The Planning Commission is also charged with the following responsibilities as they act as the Board of Zoning Appeals to hear and decide on applications for a variance.
The Airport Advisory Board makes recommendations to the City Commission in matters relating to the development operation and maintenance of the Abilene Municipal Airport.
“These boards meet monthly or as needed,” Foltz said. “These are important positions both now and for the future of Abilene. The decisions these boards make can have long term effects for the city of Abilene and its residents.”
For more information, please contact the city of Abilene at (785) 263-2550 or visit www.AbileneCityHall.com/boardapplication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.