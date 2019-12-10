The Abilene City Commission was split on how to manage videos of the meetings once the equipment is installed.
Assistant to the City Manager Kara Titus updated the commission on broadcasting options last week.
Recently the city invested in updating the city commission meeting room with new technology to make meetings more accessible to the public.
This not only included the ability for the hearing-impaired to receive better sound through the new T-coil system in the commission room but also to reach new audiences through the broadcast of meetings online.
The city staff recommended a free account on YouTube.
“Cities are doing what best suits them. It’s a wide range,” Titus said.
Commissioner Dee Marshall said she didn’t want the meetings on YouTube as they can be manipulated.
Mayor Tim Shafer suggested an option to not video the meetings.
Commissioner Chris Ostermann said the reason behind videos of the meetings is for people who are working at the 4 p.m. meeting time to have the chance to view them.
“It gives people an option to see it,” she said.
Commissioner Trevor Witt suggested keeping it on the city’s web page for a week.
Commissioner Angie Casteel said she was on the commission when the meetings stopped airing on the local cable TV.
“I was dumfounded how many people watched it,” she said of the meeting replays.
In her report Titus said the new setup is equipped with a camera mounted to the ceiling and connected to a streaming device which is connected to the city of Abilene’s YouTube channel.
At the push of a button, the city will be able to stream city commission meetings live in real-time for citizens unable to make it to the Abilene Public Library for a meeting.
At the end of a meeting, there are a few things that can happen to the video file.
• It can be deleted.
The video can be deleted as soon as the meeting is over. This means no one (not even staff) will be able to access the video after the meeting. It will be like cable. Once it’s over, it’s over.
• It can be stored on YouTube.
YouTube has some different settings available. The live stream can be up forever, for anyone to watch at any time. The city would not own the file, YouTube would, so if it were ever to be taken down by YouTube, it would be lost.
YouTube also allows for live streams to stay up until the next live stream. This would leave the meeting available for view until the next meeting, then it would be deleted and no longer available.
• It can be stored on a hard drive.
Regardless of whether the video file is up on YouTube or not, it is also an option to store video files on hard drives. This would involve the city purchasing an external hard drive to store video files on.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
