On a 4-1 vote, the Abilene City Commission agreed Monday at its regular meeting to move forward to receive bids on the renovation of the second floor of city hall to house the Abilene Police Department.
Commissioner Chris Ostermann was the dissenting vote on the estimated $445,000 project.
At the study session last week, she said that decision should wait until a new city manager was hired.
Currently, the police department is on the first floor of city hall which does not meet the needs of the department, said Police Chief Anna Hatter in her report.
Bruce McMillian Architects conducted a feasibility study regarding relocation of the department to the second floor. Planning and zoning, currently on the second floor, would relocate to the first floor. The municipal court would eventually utilize a courtroom in the Dickinson County Courthouse once its remodel is complete.
The commission agreed for the city to request bids for the project to see how much it would actually cost.
At Monday’s meeting Ostermann said that the cost of furniture was missing from the study.
Hatter said the department was going to reuse much of the furniture but some of the furniture was built in.
“I think it is not responsible, I’m not talking about you (Hatter), to ask for people for bids just to see how much it will be,” Ostermann said. “They are going to have to take the time to do the bids. If I had a business myself, I would question if I wanted to do that because if we are just fishing for what it is going to cost, I don’t think that is the right way to go.”
She said the study started last December.
“We never knew anything about it,” she said. “We already did a study on this. I can’t remember how much more we spent on the study with the engineer. Are we going on the right path to get this done?”
City Manager Jane Foltz said that the city approved the 2021 capital improvement plan last year.
“Staff was directed that the second floor of the city building would be looked at for the remodel of the police station with the idea that the planning and zoning would be on the first floor in another phase,” she said. “The first phase is getting the police offices moved upstairs.”
“Why wasn’t this mentioned to the city commission?” Ostermann asked.
“I believe, in the CIP process, you gave permission to move forward for a total of $350,000,” Foltz said.
While the project is estimated at $445,000, Foltz said at the study session that the city could receive historic tax breaks up to 25 percent of the cost.
“The first step was finding out if the space was even usable for that project,” Foltz said. “Now the next step is, not to go fishing, but to actually find out what it is going to cost to move forward with this project on the second floor. We have many qualified bidders.”
Finance Director Marcus Rothchild said the previous project under a different city manager was to see if the municipal court could be renovated.
“The discussion at the time was not to move the entire police force upstairs,” he said. “I believe it was out of concern for safety due to there not being an additional exit out the back of the municipal courtroom. They were looking at options to potentially add on to the back and provide an exit if needed. Then it was decided that in the future the city would move the municipal court to the county building once that becomes available.”
Mayor Brandon Rein said the public voted for the city to remain in the city building and not join Dickinson County in its renovation of the courthouse.
“I think it is important that we look at these things as they come up and take care of the buildings,” he said. “The decision was to stay in the building. Obviously, we need to take care of it and improve it as we go. As with anything, if you leave it in disrepair and don’t keep things up, it gets worse and costs more down the road. I think that is probably what has happened here for quite awhile for the building in general.”
Other business
The commission approved on a 5-0 vote:
• To purchased two vehicles for the Abilene Police Department. The cost of two Ford Explorers from Valor Ford in Junction City was $47,110.
One of the vehicles was in the 2020 budget but the city of Abilene didn’t purchased the 2020 vehicle because it was waiting on two vehicles from 2019 that were not received.
“There was a production slowdown,” Foltz said. “Because we didn’t have those, we did not spend the money in 2020.”
• To renew the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan which had expired in December.
