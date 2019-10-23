Acquisitions of right-a-ways and property for the Eighth Street project are almost complete, city attorney Aaron Martin informed the Abilene City Commission at a study session on Monday.
City Manager Jane Foltz gave a proposed timeline of expanding Eighth Street from Washington Street west to Van Buren Street and starting construction March 1.
“That’s what date we have all been shooting for,” Foltz said.
The extension of the street is part of a package the commission approved to connect Abilene’s Land Pride on Eighth Street to the new Abilene West, the former Alco warehouse.
Martin said the three remaining pieces are the property at 805 N. Van Buren, a small parcel, and a purchase of property from Vacu Blast are expected to be on the city’s Oct. 28 agenda.
Foltz said that most likely applications for bids will go out on Nov. 22 and be due on Dec. 19. The city commission will review them at the Jan. 13 meeting.
Unsafe house
The city staff recently conducted an inspection of the property located at 404 Cottage Avenue and have found it to be dangerous.
The commission is expected to set a date for a public hearing at the Oct. 28 meeting to determine if the structure is unsafe or dangerous. The city could instruct the owner to repair or remove it by a specific deadline, Martin said. If not completed the city commission may arrange for removal which would cost between $5,000 and $6,000.
The following collective conditions render the property dangerous.
• Fire damage to front rooms of building;
• Front portion of structure open to weather elements;
• Rafters and trusses fire damaged to unsafe conditions;
• Miscellaneous fire and water damaged debris stored in front;
• All windows boarded up, some not secure;
• Heavy smoke damage throughout structure;
• Electrical system in disrepair
• Evidence of rainwater damage to the ceilings;
• Plaster fallen off the walls and ceiling in various locations;
• Cracked or missing siding;
• Rear of building roof in need of repair;
• Heavy vegetative overgrowth along the exterior walls;
• Evidence of mice and cats in the house, although none were observed
Sign
Foltz said the city commission may call a special meeting on Nov. 4 to approve an electronic message sign for Lumber House True Value. Foltz said that Lumber House wanted to have the sign in place for the Nov. 9 grand opening.
The Abilene Planning Commission voted 4-0 at the Oct. 17 meeting, recommending the commission approval.
With the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays approaching, a proposed schedule was presented.
The city commission will meet on Nov. 12 with Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11. Unless necessary the city commission will not meet on Dec. 16 for a study session or on Dec. 23 for its regular meeting.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
