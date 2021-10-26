Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Showers and thundershowers in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. High around 60F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.