To start the meeting, Commissioner Chris Ostermann asked for a correction of the Oct. 11 meeting minutes.
“On the meeting minutes, number seven, it showed the person who wished to address the city commission and it was Barry Arp, but he expressed concerns and it was targeted towards myself,” Ostermann said.
The commission voted unanimously to add the correction and accept the consent agenda for Monday’s meeting. Following the vote, Mayor Brandon Rein moved on to the first proclamation of the meeting, Red Ribbon Week.
Cub Scout Pack 67 helped Mayor Rein declare that “Oct. 23 to Oct. 31, 2021 as Red Ribbon Week in Abilene and urge all citizens to celebrate this week in our efforts to fight the battle against illegal drugs and to keep our country and children safe.”
Red Ribbon Week focuses on creating a healthy, drug-free lifestyle for all Americans to help the alcohol and drug abuse epidemic in the United States. Locals are asked to wear a red ribbon for the week to celebrate the week.
The next proclamation on the agenda, keeping the lights on after school, which focuses on the importance of afterschool programs and opportunities. Mayor Rein declared Oct. 28, 2021 as a day of celebration of afterschool programs.
The proclamation listed the reasons for afterschool programs: provide safe and engaging learning experiences that help children realize their full potential, support working families by ensuring their children are safe and productive when they are out of their classrooms, build stronger communities by involving students, parents, business leaders and adult volunteers in the lives of young people, thereby promoting positive relationships among youth, families and adults and engage families, schools and community partners in advancing the welfare of our children.
The last declaration from Mayor Rein for the meeting was the Poppy Day proclamation. The red poppy became a symbol of the sacrifices of the men and women who fight to protect the United States in all wars.
“Therefore, I, Mayor Brandon Rein for the city of Abilene, Kansas do declare November 6, 2021 as the American Legion and Auxiliary Poppy Day in Abilene and encourage all our citizens to support this worthy cause with a donation wherever they see American Legion or Auxiliary members with their poppies,” Rein said. “And further I urge all citizens to wear a poppy on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021 as evidence of your gratitude to the women and men of this country who risk life or limb in the defense of the freedoms that us as American citizens are able to enjoy each and every day.”
Following the meeting proclamations, Eisenhower Museum Director Dawn Hammatt came up to the podium to share the news of Eisenhower’s reopening on Wednesday. While answering questions from the commissioner, Hammatt explained the shift federal’s reopen strategy for the Covid-19 numbers changed to allow at least 25% occupancy.
“We got a ways to go, but to be allowed to open under these numbers is just fantastic and we are really pleased to do it,” Hammatt said.
The only item on the agenda from the commission’s study session, the commissioners voted unanimously to accept the changes of Well #23 construction budget.
At the end of the meeting, City Manager Ron Marsh gave his City Manager Reports starting with Dickinson County Emergency Management will be conducting a discussion based event on November 16.The City of Abilene has two employees attending the Leadership Dickinson County program. Abilene Police Department’s office construction started with minimal hiccups along the days. The Lebold Mansion Owner Joseph Tatner asked the city for a road closure from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on North Vine Street. Lastly, no parking signs have been placed on South Olive Street after the public comments during the previous study session.
