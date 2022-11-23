The majority of Abilene voted for the city of Abilene’s 0.25 percent street maintenance sales tax not to be renewed in the 2022 general election Nov. 8. Ron Marsh, city manager, said city staff and the Abilene City Commission will discuss how the city will move forward before the end of the year. Marsh said his recommendation to the commission will be to approve a special election for the same ballot question. 

“As the city, we need to do a better job at promoting it. We have to be careful. We can’t expend funds to promote it, but we need to get letters to the editor, we need to get information and social media out,” Marsh said. “I’ve heard some people say there was no promotion. Well, we did what we could. It takes more then just us in this office pushing it.”

 

