Leann Johnson, city finance director, presented the finance review for 2022 to end the Abilene City Commission’s Feb. 20 study session. Overall, the city had their highest tax base valuation since 1994. They also spent $311,169 more than what they received in revenue that year. The city has not had their 2022 audit yet.  

The tax base valuation for 2022 was $61,326,310, increasing more than $2 million from 2021. 2022 continued the upward trend the tax base has experienced since 2020. Last year was the highest valuation the city has recorded. The records date back to 1994.  

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.