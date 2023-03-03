Leann Johnson, city finance director, presented the finance review for 2022 to end the Abilene City Commission’s Feb. 20 study session. Overall, the city had their highest tax base valuation since 1994. They also spent $311,169 more than what they received in revenue that year. The city has not had their 2022 audit yet.
The tax base valuation for 2022 was $61,326,310, increasing more than $2 million from 2021. 2022 continued the upward trend the tax base has experienced since 2020. Last year was the highest valuation the city has recorded. The records date back to 1994.
The tax rate for 2022 was 50.187 mills. Johnson reminded listeners that the mills will be slightly decreasing for this year to 50.162 mills.
Johnson then showed a breakdown of how $1 of property taxes is split up between government entities. For each dollar, 34 cents goes to Dickinson County, 30 cents goes to the city of Abilene, 29 cents goes to the school district, 3 cents to the recreation commission, 1 cent to the hospital and 1 cent to the state.
For each property tax dollar the city earns, 58 cents goes to the general fund, 16 cents goes to the Abilene Public Library, 12 cents goes toward debt service, 8 cents goes to capital improvement, 4 cents goes toward fire apparatus, and 2 cents goes toward the Abilene Municipal Airport.
Most of the city’s revenue is generated by utility fees, 31%; property tax, 27%; and sales tax, 19%. Franchise fees generated 8%. Miscellaneous generated 8%. State distributions generated 6%. Special assessments and transient tax each generated 1%.
The city collected $2.5 million in sales taxes. After giving money owed to the state, the city kept $2.1 million. The sales tax revenue will decrease starting this year because the 0.25% street maintenance sales tax sunsets March 31. The street maintenance tax collected $438,758 in 2022.
The city collected $932,219 from franchise fees. 2022’s total increased by $130,362 from 2021 when the city collected $801,857. Johnson said the increase is due to the prices, such as gas and electric prices almost doubling.
From transient tax, the city garnered $169,287, a $20,225 increase from 2021. The 2022 total is in the middle of the city’s transient tax revenue in the past decade, continuing the trend of the revenue increasing from 2020.
The city’s revenue from water utility was almost $2.3 million and revenue from sewer was $1.5 million. Water revenue increased while sewer slightly decreased.
The city spent the most on personnel last year, spending $4,808,995. Personnel costs were 36% of last year’s expenses. Operations was the second highest at 29%, spending nearly $4 million. The city spent 19% of their budget on capital outlay, spending $2.5 million. Debt service took 9% of the budget with $1.1 million. Contractual expenses took 5% of the budget, and the 2019 bond project took 2%.
In debt service, the city paid debts for five different obligations. The 2013 fire truck will be paid off by September.
Twelve of 27 funds lost money by the end of 2022, adding up to $311,169 more spent than what the city earned in revenue. Total revenue was $13.9 million. Total expense was $14.2 million. The cash balance at the beginning of 2022 was $9.2 million, and the end of 2022’s balance was $8.9 million. Despite the deficit, Johnson said city’s finances are, “still healthy.” In a separate interview, Ron Marsh, city manager, said the city received less revenue than expected.
The city’s general fund reserve is still considerably above the required amount with over $2 million. City policy requires the reserve to have at least 15% of itself or more than 25% of the anticipated year’s revenues. 15% would have been about $770,000, and 25% would have been $1.2 million.
The city raised its bond and interest reserve by roughly $9,000 to $40,620. According to city policy, this reserve should be above 10% of the anticipated bond and interest payment for the year. The city was under that 10%, needing to reach at least $48,234.
According to city policy, all other funds should be maintained, “as needed.” The city is still pursuing its goal of building up the equipment reserves. While they placed $732,669.19 in the fund last year, the city spent $967,407.23. Almost half of the total revenue spent was the purchase of the $481,417.78 vacuum sewer truck. The truck’s purchase nearly depleted the sewer equipment’s fund, leaving a little less than $13,000. Despite the purchase, the overall equipment reserve is, “fairly healthy,” Johnson said, but needs more funds to support itself. The water equipment reserve is also healthy.
Moving forward, Johnson said she will look for new municipal software due to how difficult the current program is to use.
“(The software) was very difficult to pull reports, I will tell you that,” Johnson said. “What should have been easy, maybe an afternoon, it took me a lot longer than it should have to present this information to you.”
Johnson said the city’s audit is scheduled for April 3 and 4, and soon after city staff will begin 2024 budget preparations.
