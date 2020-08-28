The Abilene City Commission voted 5-0 at its regular meeting this week to allocate $116,732 for a master agreement and work order with Olsson and Associates for a new water well.
The work order will provide all the required professional engineering to design and execute the development of the new well and transmission lines to connect to the existing infrastructure, said Lon Schrader, director of the Public Works Department.
“Basically, it is a project that has been going on for at least three years,” he said. “Truth be told, it has been a lot longer than that.”
He said maps show that there have been test drilling in a number of areas.
He said that 40 percent of the water supply comes from the River Alluvium source.
“We don’t have room for too much error in that side of the water supply. We definitely recognize the fact that we need to be looking for other sources,” he said. “We have been looking for some time.”
Schrader said a location and water rights have been established. However, that site was not divulged.
“We will be working over the next several months at the acquisition of the land,” Schrader said.
The cost of the first three phases is $91,394. Phases four and five will be completed in 2021 with plans to be online and producing water. The remaining costs for 2021 is $25,338 which will be paid out of the 2018 Water Improvement Debt Service.
Next meeting
The Abilene City Commission will not meet again until a study session at 4 p.m., Sept. 14.
Monday, Aug. 31, is the fifth Monday of the month, Sept. 7 is Labor Day and no meeting will be held on Sept. 14.
“So you have a break,” said City Manager Jane Foltz. “We will continue to look at projects going forward such as the street maintenance plan.”
Other items which will be before the commission are the Capital Improvement Plan and drainage study which looks three to 10 years down the road.
Asked about the building at 413 N.W. Third, Foltz said that most of the improvements have been made.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
