The Abilene City Commission met the Tuesday after July 4 for their bi-weekly study session. The commission discussed three times over the session.
The commission first discussed the reappointment of Shawn Herrman to the Recreation Commission. Herrman’s term ends next month, and he would serve a four-year term ending August 2026.
The commission then discussed a land donation from Linda Bankes and Sally Cullor. The land is being given to be turned into a dog park.
Marcus Rothchild, city finance director, then reviewed the tax levy funds for the 2023 general budget.
Before the commission went into executive session, Evan Wilson, owner of the Great Life Golf and Fitness golf course, made comments about the course. He started by giving an update on the condition of the roof of the main building. The roof sustained damage during the June 21 wind storm. Wilson said the water mitigation “went well.” A contractor has been hired to install a new roof and will complete it sometime this week or next.
Wilson then said he estimates the market value of the property to be $800,000. Wilson said Dickinson County has estimated the property at $800,000 for about the past four years.
“All we’re asking for is a fair market price for what the real estate market is today,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he and Annette Wilson, also an owner of the course, will place the property on the open market if the city does not give them a response. Wilson said the couple has received multiple offers for the course. Wilson said someone with a career in the medical profession has expressed their interest.
The commission then moved into a 20-minute executive session to discuss the potential purchase of real estate. After that session, they moved to go into another session to discuss the potential purchase of real estate for 10 minutes.
The Abilene Commission will meet for a regular city meeting July 11 at 4 p.m.
