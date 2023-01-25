Abilene and Dickinson County officials recently received notification of the second installment of opioid settlement funds.
Distributed by the state attorney general’s office, the money is part of several multi-state national opioid settlements. The settlement agreements resolved opioid litigation brought by state and local governments against pharmaceutical distributors and manufacturers.
In 2021, the Kansas Legislature passed House Bill 2079, the Kansas Fights Addiction Act, to govern the distribution of the settlement funds, which will be distributed over an 18-year period.
“We weren’t sure how much money we would be receiving,” said County Administrator Janelle Dockendorf. “(State officials) hadn’t given us any insight into that other than it would be based on population.”
The first installment, which came in last year, was $3,400. This year the county is due to receive about $13,800. On the city side, in 2022 Abilene received roughly $1,500 and has $14,200 coming in its second installment.
In accordance with the state requirements, the city and county have set up accounts for the funds. Neither have spent the money, nor do they have plans in place on how they will.
“We plan to use it … but I don’t want to just use it to use it,” said Ron Marsh, city manager. “I want to make sure we use it in a way that will be functional and effective.”
The first installment wasn’t enough to make a meaningful difference in a new or existing program or project, which meets the guidelines on how they can use the money.
“There are restrictions on what it can be used for,” Dockendorf said. “It is expended for projects that prevent, reduce, treat or mitigate the effects of substance abuse and addiction.”
She speculated that they could spend some of the money for drug court, or possibly the sheriff’s department might put together a program in the jail.
“That would be way down the road though,” she said. “It is something we need to sit down and get a plan in place for. We need to determine where the greatest need is and where we can best spend the money.”
When the money is banked, she anticipates opening a conversation with the county commissioners and those who can benefit most from the funds.
Likewise at the city, Marsh said he will have discussions with the fire and police staff as they look at ways to best use the money.
Marsh and Dockendorf said they are open to the idea of combining efforts.
“Until we get a nice chuck of money, it’s hard to stand up a program and what does that program look like.” Dockendorf said. “It has to be sustainable.”
