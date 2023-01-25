Abilene and Dickinson County officials recently received notification of the second installment of opioid settlement funds. 

Distributed by the state attorney general’s office, the money is part of several multi-state national opioid settlements. The settlement agreements resolved opioid litigation brought by state and local governments against pharmaceutical distributors and manufacturers.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.