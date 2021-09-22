Currently, Abilene Public Works’ Water Production Division will continue their efforts to replace water lines and create new water wells for the city.
“On the water distribution side, we have been actively replacing water mains every year for the last dozen years and have 5 years, and beyond, capital improvement plans in place to continue upsizing old mains as needed or those that are in poor condition,” Public Works Director Lon Schrader said.
For water wells, the city entered into a land lease agreement and farm lease agreement with Warren Wilson Hay, Inc. The city hopes to utilize the land to create Well #23 for the city, which will become the 11 ground well on city property.
Another future project on Schrader’s list of work includes Abilene’s aging fire hydrants.
“Over the next several years, our Public Works Distribution personnel are planning to replace 25-30 aging fire hydrants annually as well,” Schrader said.
During the time of updates and construction, some residents may experience water outages for unknown amounts of time. Schrader reminds residents the purpose behind the outages and the people working on helping the water works updates.
“Our Public Works Distribution personnel (have) been actively making needed and targeted repairs and replacement to water mains, in-operable valves and service lines as well as adding new sections of lines,” Schrader said. “We almost always have to isolate and control the flow of water in the areas where the work is being done and unfortunately that means people will be out of water for a while.”
“I would like this community to know how dedicated and committed to this task that our works are as well as our staff members who handle the administrative part of your water service at City Hall,” Schrader added. “You have some very outstanding people serving you every day.”
While city residents are faced with the challenge of no water, Public Works faces the challenge of staffing and training.
“Both of our Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant superintendents are nearing retirement age,” Schrader said. “Therefore hiring, retaining and training new operators who, I hope can reach the level of commitment and skills that our current staff has will be a challenge.”
Schrader wanted to share some information about Abilene’s Gallons Per Capita Daily and a reminder for residents about water usage.
“In measuring water usage, the industry uses the figure, Gallons Per Capita Daily (GPCD),” Schrader said. “That is the average daily use for every man, woman and child in our city. There are some variables in this figure but in general, our GPCD here is some higher than the regional average. We just need to use water where it is needed and wisely lower that number.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.