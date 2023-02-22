The city of Abilene is creating a new comprehensive plan and master parks plan. The benefits of having the plans are to set long-term goals, give projects’ purpose and set direction for city staff and commission, said Ron Marsh, city manager. The city’s actions should relate back to the plan.
“We want it to be useful for every citizen, and I’m not sure the current plan is,” Marsh said. “Things evolve and change overtime, and formats for comprehensive plans have changed over time.”
The city is required by state law to have a comprehensive plan, Marsh said. The state does not require cities to have a master parks plan.
Marsh said he does not expect the new comprehensive plan to look like the current one. While he could not give specifics, he said staff is relying on the contractor’s expertise for the creation.
The plan should be reviewed yearly, reevaluated at least every five years, and updated at least every 10 years. Marsh said the current plan is about 17 years out of date, approved in 2006. Constant updating is cheaper overall than creating a whole new plan.
Both the comprehensive plan and master parks plan will increase the city’s chances in securing grants for their projects.
“Any time you have an up-to-date comp plan, you stand a better chance in getting federal funding because that is what they will look for,” Marsh said. “Does this fit into your comp plan? What are you wanting to do? The money you’re asking for, does it fit into your comp plan? Is there an intentional path or growth pattern as to why you want this particular funding?”
Marsh said committee outreach and feedback will be needed to properly create the plans. The city will host public meetings and ask residents to fill out surveys. City staff is creating a place on their website for citizens and staff to communicate ideas and solutions. They have titled it Community Engagement Dashboard.
The end date for the new plan will be around 2045, Marsh said. A 20 year span is typical for a plan and should be pushed back as the plan is updated and reviewed.
The Abilene City Commission approved the proposal from Foster Design Associates to create the comprehensive plan and parks master plan. The city will pay Foster Design an amount not to exceed $73,825 for both plans. Marsh said city staff is outsourcing the new plan’s creation because it would take multiple years for them to complete. Marsh hopes the plan will be finished before the end of the year.
City staff is setting up an initial meeting with Foster Design. City staff proposed their candidates for the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee to the Abilene City Commission in their Feb. 20 study session.
As for the master parks plan, while one was created in 1999, city staff are unable to locate it.
“Given that it was 1999, which was 24 years ago, it does us no good now,” Marsh said. “So I don’t care. We’ll just start from scratch.”
Marsh said the purpose of such a plan is to increase the quality of life in Abilene. The city has a finite number of acres dedicated to parks. They want to ensure that space is best used to meet the wants of the city. Good parks are also a positive attribute for families deciding whether to move to Abilene.
“Generationally, it’s going to change, what’s important to people,” he said. “Right now, we want to upgrade our playground equipment. Well, what’s going to be the best layout? What’s going to be the best playground equipment for the parks. Pickleball is a big deal. Do we put pickleball in the parks? How many basketball courts do we need?... All that kind of stuff.”
Marsh said the city is speculating on creating other types of master plans in future years.
