The Abilene City Commission met April 10 for a regular meeting. In the meeting, they voted on three items, including an ordinance to change the commission’s meeting times.

In public comments, Rod Boyd, board member of Dawson Estates, requested aid in mowing the floodplain area on their property. Boyd said the mowing has become difficult to maintain. Ron Marsh, city manager, said him and Boyd have spoken about and will continue to talk about the situation, and he wanted the commission to hear his situation.  

 

