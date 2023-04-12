The Abilene City Commission met April 10 for a regular meeting. In the meeting, they voted on three items, including an ordinance to change the commission’s meeting times.
In public comments, Rod Boyd, board member of Dawson Estates, requested aid in mowing the floodplain area on their property. Boyd said the mowing has become difficult to maintain. Ron Marsh, city manager, said him and Boyd have spoken about and will continue to talk about the situation, and he wanted the commission to hear his situation.
In an unanimous vote, the commission approved the ordinance establishing new regular meeting and study session times. The ordinance will go into effect May 1. The commission will now meet on the second and fourth Monday of each month. The start time remains at 4 p.m. Study sessions will begin 15 minutes after regular meetings no earlier than 4:30 p.m.
The commission also approved the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo Committee’s proposed renovations to the rodeo arena. The changes are to add a new facility to the north side of the arena. The city will contribute any funds toward the project, Marsh said.
The commission then approved the construction administration and material testing master agreement with Olsson Engineering, the city’s engineer, for the NW 14th Street project. The cost is $164,115. Before the vote, John Kollhoff, city commissioner, voiced that he wants such agreements for future projects to go out to bid to garner the best price for the city.
The city launched their community engagement dashboard April 7 on their website. Marsh said the dashboard's purpose is to inform and interact with the public about city projects. The first and only project on the dashboard now is the lead and copper water service line inventory. The Kansas Department of Commerce has awarded the city’s Gold Belt Heights west multi-family housing project with a moderate income housing grant and Kansas Housing investor tax credits.
The Abilene City Commission will next meet for a study session 4 p.m. April 17.
