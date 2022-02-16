The Abilene commissioners voted on issues discussed during the Feb. 7 study session.
The commissioners voted to pass the resolution of a public hearing to establish a Rural Housing Incentive District with some changes. The resolution also changes the name of the Highlands to Golden Belt Heights. March 21 at 5 p.m. will be the date for the public hearing. Marsh said the Abilene School District or Dickinson County have the ability to veto the establishment of the rural incentive after the public hearing if they so choose. The school and county probably will not veto though, Marsh said, based on conversations he has had with both entities.
The commissioners, before voting to accept, amended the resolution to remove the contractual assurance from it. They then voted to table the resolution of accepting the agreement with Heartland Housing Partners to the Feb. 28 commissioner meeting.
The commissioners then voted to accept the proposal from the Abilene Heritage Commission for the city to create a grant program for historic property owners in Abilene who are planning to give their property improvements. The program, for those who are approved by the Heritage Commission, would allow the property owners to receive up to $50,000 for the improvements. Owners would have to match or exceed the amount the city gives. The grant is capped at $50,000 for each year, so the grant will not accrue overtime.
Marsh said the grant will be considered for the 2023 budget. The program will not necessarily make the budget, Marsh said, but the city will do its best to include it. The program will be one of the first budget items the city will cut if budget cuts were necessary. If the program is incorporated into the budget, the grant would have to be approved in the budget each year.
For the next item, the commissioners voted for the city to purchase new Christmas decorations. The purchases are to replace what Marsh called “deteriorating” downtown street decorations.
The bids the commission approved of are $43,756.26, which was amended from $41,926.80 in the meeting, from Seasonal Light Designs for colored and white lights, and $10,525 from Street Decor, Inc. for banners. The city will not purchase the decorations if the amount exceeds $60,000, though Marsh said he does not foresee that occurring. Marsh said the decorations will arrive sometime in late summer or early fall.
“I think this is a great thing for downtown. Shows community pride and makes citizens feel good,” Dee Marshall, city mayor, said.
The commissioners next voted for the water and sewer utility rates to rise 3.25 percent for 2022.
“Fortunately, we were able to shorten that increase. In the past two years, I know the utility customers have taken on a little more significant of an increase,” City Finance Director Marcus Rothchild said. “So this 3.25 percent is quite a bit down. I think the water last year was 11.25 percent, and the sewer was 14 percent.”
The reason for lowering the increase was federal incentive money and work from the Public Work Department’s staff. The commissioners will have to vote on the increase each year.
For the National Fitness Campaign non-binding grant application, the commissioners decided to reject the city applying for the grant. Marsh said before the vote that, from his discussions with Rothchild and Kellee Timbrook, Parks and Recreation Department director, that they would prefer to focus on children’s playground equipment. Both Marsh and Witt said the idea of an outdoor court is not a “bad idea” but they would prefer to use their money elsewhere.
Marsh then gave a city manager report. Marsh said the city is currently submitting several grants for downtown improvements and infrastructure projects. The city may partner with Dickinson County for a couple grants. The grants will be submitted by Feb. 28.
Marsh said he has been nominated for the Kansas Municipal Insurance Trust Board of Trustees. He will be voted onto the board Feb. 25.
The next city commissioner’s next meeting will be a study session Feb. 21.
