The Abilene city commissioners and city officials met for a study session, executive sessions and a special meeting Feb. 21.
The first item for the commissioners to consider was amending Charter Ordinance 15, which pertains to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau’s board. The amendment would be to change the board member’s terms to all be three years long and to eliminate the board member representative requirement from the now non-existent Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce. Ron Marsh, city manager, said the amendment will allow that board position to have a larger pool of candidates.
In the next item, the city is considering working with the Collection Bureau of Kansas for the collection of bad debt.
“Currently, the only debt collection process that is used is through the State of Kansas Setoff Program. The setoff program collects out-of-state income tax refunds and state lottery winnings. It works out OK, but the problem is that if someone is not getting a tax return etc., then we do not receive any money towards the debts,” the item agenda, written by Shayla Mohr, city clerk, reads.
Marsh said the city of Clearwater, Kansas, used the program when he worked for the city. Mohr wrote in the item agenda, she talked with Bill Flanery, Chapman city clerk, and Stacey Smith, Concordia city clerk, two cities who use the program and were positive about it.
Mohr said Abilene currently has around $53,000 in outstanding debt from 339 accounts from 2018-2022. Police Chief Anna Hatter said the Abilene Police Department has $279,000 in outstanding debt, so the program would be “useful” for the department as well.
The next item is a proposal from Lebold Mansion owner Joseph Tatner. In his proposal, Tatner requested the city donate 40 old seats and hardware from the civic auditorium behind city hall, plus seven left-end pieces and seven right-end pieces. In exchange, Tanter wrote he would be willing to aid the city in selling the remaining seats, as well as inspecting and categorizing all seats.
While the item agenda reads city staff has no issue with the proposal, Marsh said there were two complications with the proposal. First, Tatner and the Lebold Mansion are not under a 501-(c)(3) non-profit organization, which may make the donation complicated.
“The other thing is, if we do it for him, why wouldn’t we do it for other people?” Marsh said.
Marsh suggested the commission turn the proposal over to the Heritage Commission to consider. Dee Marshall, city mayor, agreed with Marsh. Trevor Witt, city vice-mayor, said since the seats are part of a historic property and city property, if the Heritage Commission decided to give the seats to Tanner, the city would have to go through their “conventional process.” With no other comments, Marsh said he will bring a recommendation to turn the proposal over to the Heritage Commission during the commissioner meeting Feb. 28.
The next item is a recommendation to add resurfacing work to the delayed Street Rehabilitation Project #21-1SR. The project was delayed in the winter of 2021 due to weather and resource shortages. With APAC, Kansas, Inc., returning to project now and before the 2023 street projects begin, the item proposes adding resurfacing work to Washington street, NW. 10th Street, N. Brown Street and Tom Smith Circle for APAC to do since they are in Abilene already.
“In 2023, we’ve got pretty big plans and so I’d been thinking 2022 might be a year where we would do some more preservation work rather than a lot of rehabilitation. These particular streets have pretty significant condition problems, and I did not want to defer them until 2024 if I didn’t have to.” said Lon Schrader, Public Works Department director.
The first approval for the Eisenhower Tennis Courts renovations from the Parks & Recreation Department was the next item. The commission approved the renovations in the 2022 budget. There are two bids in the item. The first from Pro Track and Tennis is for a crack-seal painting and repainting lines. The second bid, from Mid-American Courtworks, includes building two new post-tension courts on top of the existing courts, new surfaces with lines for tennis and pickleball, repainting the fence, replacing the fence screen, cutting the west side of the fence to a 4-foot and installing a new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant gate. Marsh said the lifespan for crack-seal painting is around five years, while the post-tension court will last around 50 years.
Parks and Recreation Department also sought approval for baseball field repairs in the next item. The department would like to purchase clay bricks, rebuild the pitcher’s mound and batter’s boxes, reset base plugs, square up the field, level out the field where there are low spots, fix bullpens and clean up the lip on the implied arc on the Ted Power Field. For Complex Fields three and four, the department would like to clay bricks, rebuild pitcher’s mound and batter’s boxes, add pitcher rubber anchors, reset base plugs, square up the field and level out the field where there are low spots.
For the item of discussing the Heartland Housing Partners agreement for Golden Belt Heights, the commissioners, Marsh and City Attorney Aaron Martin (who was included over the phone since he was absent from the session) went into two executive sessions, the first for 15 minutes and the second for 20 minutes.
The commission then moved into a special meeting to vote on a Memorandum of Understanding with Dickinson County where they vote to sign the memorandum. The city wants to apply for a Kansas Department of Commerce Building A Stronger Economy grant for the infrastructure improvements project in the NW. 14th Street industrial corridor. The corridor, between Van Buren Street and Fair Road, is located under city and county jurisdiction, so both entities are working and sharing the costs of the program.
“In talking with the County Administrator Brad Homman, they’ve provided us with an MOU that shows our commitment to working together to make those improvements that we think will improve our application because it shows a joint project for the region,” Marsh said.
The purpose of the special meeting was for the commission to decide before the due date Feb. 28. The county submitted the memorandum to the city. Marsh said the city attorney did not look over the document, but the document looked “cut and dry and straight forward” to Marsh.
“This is a project where it’s going to take a grant like this for us to do it,” Marsh said. “Otherwise, it could be 20 years we could be muddling and never get this done.”
