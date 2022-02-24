During the Abilene commissioner’s Feb. 14 meeting, the commissioners decided to push back the vote for the Heartland Housing Partners’ agreement involving Golden Belt Heights, f.k.a. The Highlands for more time to discuss the agreement. The commissioners discussed the agenda item during the Feb. 21 study session.
The discussion began with a 15 minute executive session between the commissioners, City Manager Ron Marsh, and City Attorney Aaron Martin, who participated in the session over a phone call since he was absent from the study session, Marsh said. After 15 minutes, the commissioners returned to vote for another executive session, this one being 20 minutes.
After returning from the 20 minute session, Marsh asked the commissioners if they had any requests for him. The commissioners did not reply with any.
Trevor Witt, vice-mayor, asked Dennis Weese, board member for the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation, to describe the corporation’s story of their involvement with the Heartland agreement.
Weese said the DKEDC became involved in the Golden Belt Heights project when the board offered to involve itself in the project around the time when Jane Foltz became the interim city manager in 2019.
“That was a full speed ahead with every asset we had to do that. Our executive at the time, Chuck Scott (was an) ex-banker, very knowledgeable, had lots of contacts. So what he started doing was contacting,” Weese said. “My prime directive, what I thought we should be doing, was trying to find that one single buyer or developer that could solve this problem for us. So that’s where we started down that trail.”
The board talked with several people about the project and found people who were interested in the Heights. When the DKEDC came close to securing some sort of agreement with the interested parties, however, funding for the project would fall through, and “the project died,” Weese said.
“I’ll characterize that as, this project needs some very complex success strategies to work, and that’s why it’s been sitting there for 15 years,” Weese said.
Weese then said Ross Vogel, president of Heartland Housing Partners, presented the idea of a Rural Housing Incentive District for the Heights to the DKEDC.
“Our contribution really when that idea hit the table, was to run the financial modeling to make it work. That really was Chuck’s contribution, and he did it really, really well, interfacing with the city to make it happen,” Weese said.
Responding to a question during the Feb. 14 meeting about whether there were other opportunities for the Heights, Weese said there were none the DKEDC could find. He said he believes Vogel and Heartland Housing Partners will “do what needs to be done” and bring groups to build housing.
“To facilitate that, we invited local builders and a few just outside our regional builders to come in and talk to us and Ross about that idea, and it is reflected in the agreement, that commitment that says we’re going to put two or three houses out there every annum. I believe that is a successful plan,” Weese said.
Weese said the DKEDC is generally united in believing the current plan for the Heights will be successful and Vogel’s and Heartland’s abilities.
“(Vogel) has expertise we don’t have. He will be responsible for making this a win, and we don’t have to. We’re very conscious in not overstepping our ability. We have easy work really. We think, and say what we think will work, but someone still has to go do it, and that is what we found with Ross I believe,” Weese said.
After Weeses finished his answer to Witt, John Kollhoff, city commissioner, asked Vogel, who was present, if he could provide a list of all the current projects he is involved in and has been involved in for the last five years with contacts for the groups involved in the projects. Vogel said he would. After discussion, the list would be sent to Marsh, who would then send it to all the commissioners.
Vogel made no other comments in the study session.
Kollhoff then said, in response to Weese’s answer, he believes the estimated amount of money Heartland would be receiving in the agreement is worth more than the services the organization would provide for the city.
The commissioners then moved on from the item. They will be voting on the agreement at the Feb. 28 commissioner meeting.
