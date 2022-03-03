More than half of the city meeting Feb. 28 was spent discussing the proposed Heartland Housing Partners’ agreement for the Rural Housing Incentive District in the Golden Belt Heights. The commissioners ended the discussion by approving the agreement in a 3-2 vote.
In City Manager Ron Marsh’s synopsis of the agenda item, he said Aaron Martin, city attorney, and a Heartland Housing Partner’s attorney amended section 1.2 of the agreement.
“We added this language here that this agreement does not come into effect until the district is up and running just to avoid a situation where, if the ordinance isn’t approved March 21 for whatever reason, we don’t have this agreement that doesn’t really fit at that point,” Martin said.
Marsh also commented that local builders are not prohibited to build in the Golden Belt Heights by the agreement.
“I got the feeling there’s been misunderstanding in there, so I just want to clarify that they are absolutely welcome to build and to sell lots in the Golden Belt Heights,” Marsh said.
After the discussion was open for commissioner comments, John Kollhoff, city commissioner, requested Ross Vogel, president of Heartland, to explain what him and his business are “bringing to the table” in the agreement. Vogel, who was present at the meeting, came to the podium and shared his side of the story of how Heartland and the city of Abilene began working together.
“My company has become the developer for moderate-income housing across the state. We’ve done, outside of a few communities that have done multiple Rural Housing Incentive Districts,... I think we’ve probably done 75-80 percent of them,” Vogel said.
Vogel said he has known about the Heights since 2012. He also said he contacted Jane Fultz when she was city manager about the Heights.
“Last spring, I was picking back up some opportunities here in this region, picked up the phone and heard that Marcus (Rothchild) was interim city manager,” Vogel said. “I said ‘hey, would love to talk with you about the property. I think I may have solution for you all.’”
Later after his call with Rothchild, now city finance director, Vogel said he met with former Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation director Chuck Scott and Rothchild. In that conversation, Vogel said he introduced the idea of placing a Rural Housing Incentive District in the Heights.
“It basically allows you to capture the future tax revenue streams and lets us look at ways to use that RHID to, first and foremost, get the community cash flow neutral and maybe we can look back in the last 15 years and get back some of the, I don’t know the exact number but it seems like, $2 million plus,” Vogel said.
He said in the past meeting with Scott and Rothchild that no one would pay the city what the relative value is for building and purchasing lots.
Vogel next said, early on in the process, that a major issue he foresaw was the lack of continuity of persons in city positions and elected offices.
Vogel then shifted the topic to address the comments Kollhoff made during the Feb. 21 city study session about Heartland’s and Vogel’s services not being worth as much as what the agreement contains. Typically, Vogel said, he will ask for his payment from private clients after an RHID has ended. Vogel said he did not think that same payment structure would work for the city since they have been “already sinking” money into the Heights.
“Then you put in another layer of it — of trying to create that continuity,” Vogel said. “I think the way I discussed it with Chuck first, then Mr. Marsh, is you really need a developer, but there’s no developer that’s going to come and do this. Why don’t you allow me to in essence act as your developer, and over time, we’re going to create systems between myself and city staff to make sure everything gets processed, make sure everything gets done.”
Up to Feb. 28, Vogel said the city has not spent anything on the process, and if the city chooses not to install the RHID, Vogel would not receive any payment for his work with the city.
“I understand (Kollhoff’s) point of view, but it’s not exactly the same situation as maybe you’re seeing it, and I don’t fault you for seeing that way, but that’s where the value is and, quite frankly, it’s big value because it’s a long day,” Vogel said.
Kollhoff then asked Vogel why Kollhoff never received information he requested during the Feb. 21 study session of his previous agreements, clients and clients’ contact information. Marsh replied that he received the information from Vogel and emailed it Feb. 25 to each of the commissioners’ @abilenecityhall.com email address. Kollhoff apologized to Vogel.
After another question from Kollhoff, Vogel confirmed the financial solution of the RHID comes from legislature, not from Heartland.
“I will tell you, and I’ve thought about saying this a lot and I certainly do not want to say it in a public forum, but I don’t imagine there are very many people in this state who would have said ‘here’s your solution,’ if any,” Vogel said.
“Well, I think that’s the fault of our economic development, if anything,” Kollhoff said.
Vogel said no other economic development person across the state would have thought of the RHID as a solution. Vogel then left the podium.
Kollhoff then said “a handful” of people from the community have approached him about their desires of building and purchasing lots in the Golden Belt Heights. He then requested Diana and Matt Miller, who invest in real estate, to speak at the podium.
“Myself and my husband are here because, quite frankly five years ago, we were in a search for lots. If you’re not a developer in this town and you don’t own your own lots, I challenge you to go find a lot to build on because, five years ago, we did that,” Diana Miller said. “We considered properties that you probably shouldn’t have even considered on 7th Street and 1st Street and one by the school because they were the only empty lots that we could find to put a property on.”
Diana Miller said the Height’s lots, she believes, are a valuable asset people in the public are trying to find. Offers to purchase lots have not been open to the public to her knowledge. The price Diana Miller said she heard for a lot was $7,500 without specials, and she and Matt Miller would be interested in purchasing a couple of those lots at that price.
Matt Miller then came to the podium. He said the city has never made lots available to the public at a reasonable price and without “a ton” of covenants to allow a developer or builder to purchase several lots. Matt Miller said him and his wife would be interested in purchasing lots.
“I don’t believe you’re giving credit where it’s due as far as what you have, and the deal that’s on the table does not sound appealing to us,” Matt Miller said.
After Matt Miller left the podium, Kollhoff said he believes the Heartland agreement is “unconscionable.” He then requested the city renegotiated the agreement with Heartland. Kollhoff then said, based on his calculations, Heartland will earn around $570,000 from selling all 114 lots and $1.7-1.8 million dollars from ad valorem taxes over the course of the agreement.
Brandon Rein, city commissioner, motioned to approve the agreement. Trevor Witt seconded the motion. Rein then made comments on why he supports the agreement. The best course of action, in his opinion, is to build as many properties in the Heights as fast as possible. He believes Vogel can execute that action.
“That’s going to help service that debt, especially activating this RHID program. It’s going to help cover that debt, get that off the taxpayers back,” Rein said. “I think that’s going to be quicker than any other option.”
Rein said he likes how the agreement allows local realtors to sell lots and developers, private and large-scale companies, to build in the Heights. He also said Heartland can spread the news of the housing opportunity across Kansas for more realtors and developers to see.
Kollhoff responded to Rein saying, while groups 15 years ago may not have been interested in the Heights, the atmosphere has changed due to there now being “a tremendous demand.”
“I will conceded that Mr. Vogel probably brings something to the table,” Kollhoff said. “I don’t know that he brings $2.2 million worth to the table, and think that’s where (this) lands.”
Kollhoff said he thinks marketing from the city and local realtors will be enough to build quickly in the Heights without Heartland.
“I will add that we didn’t have that interest in a short of time ago as five years. We just couldn’t get it,” said Dee Marshall, city mayor.
The agreement was then approved in a 3-2 vote. Rein, Trevor Witt, city vice-mayor, and Marshall voted yes. Wendy Miller, city commissioner, and Kollhoff voted no.
An ordinance to establish the RHID will be proposed to the commissioners during a public hearing March 21 at 5 p.m. after the study session at 4 p.m.
