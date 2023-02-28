The Abilene City Commission tabled the bid from Wichita State University for a sports complex feasibility and economic impact study in their regular meeting yesterday.
The commission disagreed on the usefulness of the survey and whether the funds for it should come out of the commission discretionary fund.
Mayor Trevor Witt said he supported the survey and believed the city should utilize the fund. Dee Marshall, city commissioner, said she would vote against the survey and did not want to use over half of the discretionary fund to pay for one survey. John Kollhoff, city commissioner, said he favored the survey, but did not want it paid for by the commissioner’s fund. Kellee Timbrook, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, said the department’s funds could not afford to pay for the survey.
The cost would not exceed $30,000. The commissioner’s fund contains $50,000.
In the consent agenda, the commission approved Eric Anderson for the Planning Commission and the Sister City Board and Trevor Witt, Greg Brown, Kent Campbell, Matt Mead, Kellee Timbrook, Grant Waite, Nicole Hall and Cassy Wilson to the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee.
The commission approved two vehicle purchases. The first was from Valor Automotive for two police vehicles and KA-Comm to install police gear in both vehicles. The total price is $71,989.50. The second was from Prairieland Partners for a $43,564.96 utility vehicle.
The commission also approved the purchase of material to finish the 2023 water and main and service replacement project. Core and Main submitted a bid for $74,974.50.
