Moulton gives presentation on 2022 Abilene Public Library’s annual report

Wendy Moulton gives her presentation on the Abilene Public Library’s annual report for 2022. The report will be submitted to the state.

 Ed Boice

The Abilene City Commission passed four resolutions all pertaining to supporting tax credits for new housing in the Golden Belt Heights in their regular meeting Monday. They also heard public comments from Wendy Moulton about the library and Claire Anderson about her appointment to the Sister City Advisory Board.  

The commission in each of four actions approved support for developers interested in Golden Belt Heights to apply for housing investor tax credit and moderate income housing grants. The first and second resolutions were for housing investor tax credit applications from Gilmore & Associates for three homes and JLC Companies for hour houses, all in the east section. 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.