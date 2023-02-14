The Abilene City Commission passed four resolutions all pertaining to supporting tax credits for new housing in the Golden Belt Heights in their regular meeting Monday. They also heard public comments from Wendy Moulton about the library and Claire Anderson about her appointment to the Sister City Advisory Board.
The commission in each of four actions approved support for developers interested in Golden Belt Heights to apply for housing investor tax credit and moderate income housing grants. The first and second resolutions were for housing investor tax credit applications from Gilmore & Associates for three homes and JLC Companies for hour houses, all in the east section.
The third and fourth resolutions were for Gilmore & Associates for a multi-family housing building. They are creating plans for a 12-unit building with units with a mix of one to two bedrooms and one to two bathrooms. The developers are applying for a HITC and moderate income housing grants. Ron Marsh, city manager, said the city will be the applicant for the moderate income housing grant but will not hold any responsibility.
Moved from the consent agenda, the commission approved 3-2 Claire Anderson to fill an unexpired term on the Sister City Advisory Board. After a failed motion to reject Anderson’s application, Brandon Rein, Trevor Witt and John Kollhoff voted yes to approve her. Wendy Miller and Dee Marshall voted no.
Before the vote, Anderson made comments to the commission. Anderson said she became aware of reasons why the city commission would not vote for her installment. Anderson originally served on the board from 2016 to 2020. She stepped down from the board because of her husband contracting medullary thyroid cancer. He passed in 2022. While she was not considering it at the time, the Sister Board considered her to fill in the vacant spot and reached out to Anderson asking her to apply.
The first reason Anderson has heard of is a speech she gave while president of the board. She said the speech in question has been misquoted and taken out of context. In her speech, she said Abilene is not the prettiest location in the U.S. Furthermore, representatives from Omitama, Japan, visited Abilene during the hottest period of the year.
“Delegates don’t come to Abilene because of our scenery. They don’t come because of our wonderful climate,” Anderson said. “They come because of us. They come because we built 30 years of connections. Coming to Abilene for Omitama residents is similar to visiting relatives.”
One of Omitama’s past delegates, Tomi Tonouchi, told Anderson previously that her father and her chose to visit Abilene instead of anywhere else in the U.S. because, “the community mattered.”
The second reason Anderson has heard is she couldn’t handle the position because of the recent loss of her husband.
“Anyone that has experienced personal loss knows it’s a personal journey,” she said. “It should not be determined for me how I cope with my journey.”
After her comments, Wendy Miller, commissioner, said Anderson was a, “fantastic,” candidate for the vacant position because of her experience and attitude. However, Miller said she would not vote for Anderson because Miller did not want to place stress on Anderson.
During public comments, Wendy Moulton, director of the Abilene Public Library, gave an annual report for the library. She made some statistical comparisons from 2022 to 2021. The library recorded a 28% increase in visitors with 19,131 in 2021 to 24,471 in 2022. Internet usage also increased last year by 18%. The library’s WiFi use from wireless devices was up by 15%. Circulation was up 3%. Electronic books, e-books and audio books, utilized increased by 10%. The library upped their programs from 91 in 2021 to 162 in 2022 for a 78% increase. 4,512 people attended the programs in 2022, compared to 2,672 in 2021. The library circulated 67 hotspots last year, which was a program first introduced in 2022.
Rein asked what Moulton would attribute the increase in program usage to. Moulton said the increase is mainly the library’s numbers returning to normal from COVID-19’s effect. Hopefully the numbers will continue to grow, Moulton said.
Moulton made pamphlets available to the public with information from the report in a more digestible form.
In the consent agenda, Kari Zook was appointed to the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation Executive Board.
In his city manager report, Marsh said six houses in Golden Belt Heights east section are either under contract or pending. City staff and the post office are currently working on installing mailboxes in the Heights.
