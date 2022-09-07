The Abilene City Commission met yesterday to discuss several agenda items and gave two proclamations. Among the agenda items, the commission and city staff discussed two proposed agreements, the new capital improvement plan and panhandling along Buckeye Avenue.
To start off the session, Mayor Dee Marshall announced the two proclamations. The first is for White House Communications Agency Days for Sept. 7-8. The proclamation was for the reunion of former members of the White House Communications Agency on those days.
The second proclamation is for Sept. 9 for Celebrating Seniors. The Dickinson County Senior Network is holding a Celebrating Seniors event that day.
“This one day event allows an opportunity where they can learn about the diverse services that are available to them and their families who live and care for them in Dickinson County,” Marshall said.
Moving onto agenda items, the commission discussed voting delegates for the League of Kansas Municipalities’ annual Meeting and Convention of Voting Delegates. Ron Marsh, city manager, said Abilene is allowed at most two primary votes and two alternatives based on population size. Since city commissioners Brandon Rein and Trevor Witt and Marsh are attending the meeting, Marsh said he recommended the commission vote to give Rein and Witt the two primary votes and Marsh as an alternative.
The commission then discussed the prisoner transport agreement between the Abilene Police Department and Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. In the proposed agreement, the agenda item document reads the county would use their own equipment and staff to provide transport services for the police department. The compensation rates would be a mileage reimbursement for 62.5 cents per mile and a staff compensation rate of $42.64 per hour. The agreement would last until Aug. 31, 2023. Marsh said the department’s prisoner transportation system impacts staffing levels and negatively affects response times to 911 calls.
The city then discussed an amendment to the April 8, 2019 work order from Olsson for the 14th Street Improvement project.
City staff then presented a five-year comprehensive plan to the commission. The comprehensive plan is included in the agenda documents.
The commission and city staff then discussed panhandling around the intersection of Buckeye Avenue and 14th Street.
Marsh ended the meeting with some comments. There will be no study session Sept. 19. There will be a public forum about recreational opportunities after the regular city meeting Sept. 26 at 5 p.m.
The Abilene City Commission will next meet Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. for a regular city meeting.
