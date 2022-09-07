City

Mayor Dee Marshall (right) gives Harland Priddle (left) the proclamation for the White House Communications Agency Days Sept. 7 and 8.

 Courtesy Photo

The Abilene City Commission met yesterday to discuss several agenda items and gave two proclamations. Among the agenda items, the commission and city staff discussed two proposed agreements, the new capital improvement plan and panhandling along Buckeye Avenue.

To start off the session, Mayor Dee Marshall announced the two proclamations. The first is for White House Communications Agency Days for Sept. 7-8. The proclamation was for the reunion of former members of the White House Communications Agency on those days.

 

