Building deemed dangerous, may be demolished

Travis Steerman, city inspector, declared the house at 604 S. Cedar St. as dangerous. The Abilene City Commission will vote next meeting on setting a date for a hearing to give the public an opportunity to comment on the building’s demolition.

 Courtesy Photo

The Abilene City Commission met yesterday for its first meeting of the month of June. Items they discussed included the canceling of a public hearing on a property deemed dangerous and the city’s annual audit.   

 

 

