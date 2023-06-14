The Abilene City Commission met yesterday for its first meeting of the month of June. Items they discussed included the canceling of a public hearing on a property deemed dangerous and the city’s annual audit.
Regular meeting
The commission reviewed and approved the annual audit of the city’s 2022 finances. Kim Linck of Varney and Associates gave a brief presentation and said the audit did not reveal any unusual transactions or material misstatements and had no negative comments. All funds were under budget for the year. Overall, the audit went smoothly, Linck said.
The commission approved the work order with Olsson Inc. for tree removal at the Abilene Municipal Airport on the five easements the city purchased, at a cost of $62,800. The tree removal is necessary if the city wants to stay eligible for Federal Aviation Administration grants, which are needed to rebuild the airport’s T-hanger. The tree removal will begin in the winter due to protection of an endangered bat species.
The commission then approved the motion to cancel the July 10 public hearing for the property at 123 N. Spruce St. The building, declared dangerous, was sold to Reynolds Real Estate, and the company has communicated to the city they intend to tear it down, said Ron Marsh, city manager.
City manager report
Kari Zook, city community development director, wants to improve training for Heritage Commission members. She garnered a grant from the state’s preservation office to cover the costs of a training program. The commission will begin taking the virtual course in the fall. Marsh said staff is also looking for a training course for the Planning Commission.
The community survey for the comprehensive plan will open to the public June 20 and will close July 10. The survey will be on the city’s website on the community engagement dashboard, the city’s Facebook page and QR codes around town.
“The information collected will be instrumental to determine the focus and growth of Abilene over the next 20 years,” Marsh said.
The firework show for July 4 will include music and will be fired east of the Abilene rodeo arena. The best view will be the west stands in the stadium and north of the stadium.
The American Legion Dwight D Eisenhower Post 1969 will host a flag burning ceremony from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 14 at the Abilene rodeo arena.
The Arbor Day Foundation has named Abilene as a Tree City U.S.A. for 2022.
Lon Schrader’s retirement celebration is from 2 to 4 p.m. June 19, at the Abilene Community Center.
Study session
The Kansas Public Employee Retirement System’s Deferred Retirement Options Program became available this year to municipal police and fire departments. Marsh said the commission had to approve the program for those departments to take advantage of the program.
“It’s kind of set up as a retention policy that, if they are retirement eligible but still eligible to work and still able to work, it kind of gives them just an incentive to work a few more years and still be able to collect their retirement,” said Shayla Mohr, city clerk.
The commission then considered setting a public hearing for another dangerous building. Travis Steerman, city inspector, determined the house at 604 S. Cedar St. to be dangerous. City staff recommended the building be demolished.
Consent agenda
The commission approved the appointment of Kevin Bailey to the Heritage Commission for a three-year term.
The Abilene City Commission will next meet 4 p.m. June 26.
